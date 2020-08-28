Numotion Expands Midwest Presence with Acquisition of Northland Rehab Supply

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Numotion, the nation's leading provider of Complex Rehab Technology (CRT), has expanded into Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with the acquisition of Northland Rehab Supply. Northland was founded in 2000 and over a 20 year period, has been dedicated to serving the mobility needs of customers across South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. The founder of Northland, Bill Donat, will join Numotion and continue his commitment to serving mobility customers.

This is the second branch for Numotion in the state and is part of the Company's larger expansion effort to grow its presence in the area. This follows Numotion's recent announcement of the opening of a greenfield location in Madison, Wisconsin.

"Numotion is proud to continue to grow our reach with this acquisition," said Mike Swinford, Numotion CEO. "This new location allows us to bring innovative mobility solutions to more individuals in the southern part of the state."

The Sioux Falls and Madison locations mark 26 branches in the Midwest and over 150 across the U.S. Numotion is committed to continuing to expand across all markets in an effort to better serve its customers.

About Numotion

Numotion is the nation's leading provider of Complex Rehab Technology (CRT), improving the lives of people with disabilities by enabling them to actively participate in everyday life. CRT is medically necessary, individually configured mobility products and services, including manual and power wheelchairs, designed to meet the unique medical and functional needs of individuals with significant disabilities and medical conditions to provide them with greater independence. Based in Brentwood, Tenn., Numotion has more than 150 locations across the country and serves more than 260,000 people. For more information, please visit www.numotion.com.

