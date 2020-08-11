Numotion Expands Wisconsin Footprint

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Numotion, the nation's leading provider of Complex Rehab Technology (CRT), has expanded its footprint in Wisconsin with the opening of its newest location in Madison, Wisconsin. Numotion Madison, located at 6460 Ronald Reagan Avenue, Madison, WI will be home to two Assistive Technology Professionals (ATPs) as well as various support staff. The new location gives Numotion a total of 14 ATPs serving Wisconsin communities. Other Numotion Wisconsin based offices are in Milwaukee, Eau Claire and Appleton.

"Expanding our presence with this new location strengthens our ability to provide mobility solutions to not only Madison but surrounding communities throughout South Central Wisconsin," said Mike Swinford, Numotion CEO. "Madison is a great community with strong healthcare systems and we look forward to continuing to partner with area physicians and therapists to provide the best possible solutions for individuals with mobility needs in Wisconsin."

About Numotion

Numotion is the nation's leading provider of Complex Rehab Technology (CRT), improving the lives of people with disabilities by enabling them to actively participate in everyday life. CRT is medically necessary, individually configured mobility products and services, including manual and power wheelchairs, designed to meet the unique medical and functional needs of individuals with significant disabilities and medical conditions to provide them with greater independence. Based in Brentwood, Tenn., Numotion has more than 150 locations across the country and serves more than 260,000 people. For more information, please visit www.numotion.com.

