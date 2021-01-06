NuMSP Enters Arkansas Market With the Acquisition of Business Network Solutions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuMSP, a leading national managed service provider (MSP) offering IT and cybersecurity solutions, enters the Arkansas market with the acquisition of Business Network Solutions, a full-service MSP that offers IT solutions for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

NuMSP

"We're very excited to welcome Business Network Solutions to NuMSP's national platform," said Jim Griffith, CEO of NuMSP. "Jim Hays and his team share our core philosophy of providing leading-edge technology at a competitive cost to the SMB market, and we look forward to combining our skills to serve the needs of small and mid-sized businesses in Arkansas."

This acquisition, the 14th for NuMSP, marks the company's continued efforts to fulfill the IT service needs of SMBs in every major market across the country. NuMSP is building a nationwide company with the scale and resources to deliver advanced IT services to SMBs that will rival incumbent solutions at Fortune 500 companies to meet the challenges SMBs face in leveraging their IT investments.

"I am very happy for the opportunity to partner with NuMSP. Their leadership, technical vision and depth of talent are all areas that will help us better tailor our tools and services to our clients' ever-changing technology, security and compliance needs," said Jim Hays, founder and CEO of Business Network Solutions. "This is the next chapter in Professionally Managed Services for the small to mid-sized company and we are excited to be a part of it."

About NuMSP

After years of providing IT services and security solutions for SMBs, NuMSP's leadership recognized the need to offer premium solutions in every U.S. state. The SMB market is responsible for most of the job and economic growth in the United States but this segment's ability to leverage technology has always been limited to in-house research capabilities and expertise or the reliance on an IT advisor, a role made more difficult given the advances in technology and proliferation of security threats. In response, NuMSP is creating a nationwide company with the scale and resources to deliver advanced IT services and security solutions that will rival the solutions leveraged by Fortune 500 companies. NuMSP is actively looking to enter new geographic areas and acquire MSPs in existing geographic markets. If you are interested in having your MSP join the NuMSP platform, please contact us at [email protected].

