NuMSP Enters Chicago Market with Acquisition of AZBS

CHICAGO, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuMSP, a leading national managed service provider (MSP) offering IT and cybersecurity solutions, enters the Chicago market with the acquisition of AZBS, a full-service MSP that offers IT solutions for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

"We look forward to working with Alex to grow our reach in the Chicago market," said Jim Griffith, CEO of NuMSP. "His dedication to client service and operational excellence over the past 25 years makes AZBS an unparalleled organization that any IT services customer in Chicago would benefit from working with."

"We are excited to become part of NuMSP," said Alex Ziogas, President and founder of AZBS. "We will be able to leverage NuMSP's extensive resources to continue providing our client's world-class service to further propel them forward in the fast-changing world of technology, while advancing our team's development of value-added expertise."

This acquisition, the tenth for NuMSP, marks the company's continued efforts to fulfill the IT service needs of SMBs in every major market across the U.S. The company is building a nationwide company with the scale and resources to deliver advanced IT services to SMBs that will rival incumbent solutions at Fortune 500 companies to meet the challenges SMBs face in leveraging their IT investments.

Learn more at www.NuMSP.com and www.AZBS.com.

About NuMSP

After years of providing IT services and security solutions for SMBs, NuMSP's leadership recognized the need to offer premium solutions in every U.S. state. The SMB market is responsible for most of the job and economic growth in the United States but this segment's ability to leverage technology has always been limited to in-house research capabilities and expertise or the reliance on an IT advisor, a role made more difficult given the advances in technology and proliferation of security threats. In response, NuMSP is creating a nationwide company with the scale and resources to deliver advanced IT services and security solutions that will rival the solutions leveraged by Fortune 500 companies. NuMSP is actively looking to enter new geographic areas and acquire MSPs in existing geographic markets. If you are interested in having your MSP join the NuMSP platform, please contact us at acquisitions@numsp.com.

SOURCE NuMSP

Related Links

http://www.numsp.com

