NuMSP Enters Virginia Market with the Acquisition of NTConnections

RESTON, Va., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuMSP, a leading national managed service provider (MSP) offering IT and cybersecurity solutions, enters the Virginia market with the acquisition of NTConnections, a full-service MSP that offers IT solutions for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

"We're very proud to welcome NTConnections to NuMSP's national platform," said Jim Griffith, CEO of NuMSP. "Scott and his team share our core philosophy of client-centered service, and we look forward to combining our skills to serve the needs of small and mid-sized businesses in Virginia."

This acquisition, the 13th for NuMSP, marks the company's continued efforts to fulfill the IT service needs of SMBs in every major market across the country. NuMSP is building a nationwide company with the scale and resources to deliver advanced IT services to SMBs that will rival incumbent solutions at Fortune 500 companies to meet the challenges SMBs face in leveraging their IT investments.

"I'm thrilled about our new partnership with NuMSP, it's great to be working with experienced and like-minded people who are aligned with our goals and objectives," said Scott Ostergard, Founder and CEO of NTConnections. "Together with NuMSP, we can further tailor services to our clients' ever-changing security needs and ensure they are building resilience from the inside out."

About NuMSP

After years of providing IT services and security solutions for SMBs, NuMSP's leadership recognized the need to offer premium solutions in every U.S. state. The SMB market is responsible for most of the job and economic growth in the United States but this segment's ability to leverage technology has always been limited to in-house research capabilities and expertise or the reliance on an IT advisor, a role made more difficult given the advances in technology and proliferation of security threats. In response, NuMSP is creating a nationwide company with the scale and resources to deliver advanced IT services and security solutions that will rival the solutions leveraged by Fortune 500 companies. NuMSP is actively looking to enter new geographic areas and acquire MSPs in existing geographic markets. If you are interested in having your MSP join the NuMSP platform, please contact us at acquisitions@numsp.com.

