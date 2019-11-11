NuProbe Launches Ultrasensitive Sanger Assays for Oncology Therapy Selection and Recurrence Monitoring

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuProbe Global announced the launch of the VarTrace™ product line of Sanger assays for ultrasensitive detection and quantification of cancer mutations with variant allele frequencies (VAF) down to 0.1%. The product line currently includes three assays, covering (1) EGFR mutations for non-small-cell lung cancer, (2) BRAF mutations for melanoma and thyroid cancer, and (3) FLT3, DNMT3A, IDH1, IDH2, KIT, NPM1 mutations for acute myeloid leukemia. These products were released during the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) annual meeting last week.

"We envision that this product line will be of great value to CLIA laboratories that aim to improve the clinical sensitivity of their oncology genomic services," said Wen Yang, Vice President of Business Development of NuProbe Global, "Our assays are based on our proprietary Blocker Displacement Amplification (BDA) technology, and are compatible with both cell-free DNA from blood plasma and tissue samples including formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue."

VarTrace™ EGFR Assay. EGFR is a frequently-mutated gene in non-small cell lung cancer patients, and the presence of mutations in this gene can determine therapy effectiveness for drugs such as osimertinib (Tagrisso®), erlotinib (Tarceva®), and gefitinib (Iressa®). NuProbe's VarTrace™ EGFR Assay detects and quantifies 43 recurrent mutations in EGFR at down to 0.1% VAF, requiring 10 – 100 ng cell-free DNA from blood plasma or 10 – 1000 ng DNA from tissue biopsy. The assay also enables identification of cis/trans haplotype information on the C797S and T790M mutations.

VarTrace™ BRAF Assay. Over 50% of melanoma patients' tumors have a mutation in the BRAF gene, and such patients tend to have very high response rates to vemurafenib (Zelboraf®). The BRAF gene is also frequently mutated in papillary thyroid cancer and colorectal cancer. NuProbe's VarTrace™ BRAF Assay detects and quantifies actionable BRAF mutations including V600E/K/R, L597P/Q/R/S, and K601E down to 0.1% VAF, requiring 10 – 100 ng cell-free DNA from blood plasma or 10 – 1000 ng DNA from tissue biopsy.

VarTrace™ AML Multi-gene Panel. Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is characterized by many potential mutations across 6 genes: FLT3, DNMT3A, IDH1, IDH2, KIT, and NPM1. The drug gilteritinib (Xospata®) is positively indicated by FLT3 mutations, and negatively indicated by DNMT3A mutations. IDH inhibitors such as ivosidenib (AG-120) and enasidenib (IDHIFA®) are positively indicated by mutations in IDH1/2. NuProbe's VarTrace™ AML Multi-gene Panel detects and quantifies actionable hotspot mutations in the six AML genes down to 0.1% VAF, requiring 80 ng – 1.5 µg of DNA from whole blood sample.

The three products are now available for order online via email customerservice@nuprobe.com or phone call +1 857-285-2127.

About NuProbe Global. Founded in 2016, NuProbe's mission is to pioneer genomics innovation to improve human health. NuProbe brings together cutting-edge innovations in genomics with leading scientific expertise and management to develop ultrasensitive and highly multiplexed solutions for nucleic acid profiling and diagnostics. NuProbe is a privately held company with facilities in the US (Houston, TX and Boston, MA) and China (Shanghai and Suzhou).

