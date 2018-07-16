Nupure will showcase its line of probiotic supplements for improving digestive tract health at the ECRM® EPPS event in Phoenix, Arizona

The Vitamin, Weight Management and Sports Nutrition Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a trade show where vitamin and nutrition companies will have the opportunity to network with the Nupure company, as well as major retail buyers in private sessions to show off their products. The event will take place at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.

"We've been expanding to the U.S. market for the past few months and are thrilled to attend the ECRM® EPPS event at the end of September to showcase our products," AixSwiss CEO, Joerg Paule, said. "We created this product to provide Americans with the benefits of our product, which includes keeping the beneficial bacteria in their bodies instead of just wiping out all the types of bacteria — good and bad. We want to educate people about Probiotics and how they can be effective in improving the body's natural flora balance in the digestive tract in a short time."

Probiflor is a powerful, probiotic containing the highest quality bacterial cultures manufactured in Denmark. Probipure Junior is an organic probiotic product especially for kids, providing a smaller dose that is dissolved in water, rather than swallowed whole. It's an organic probiotic containing allergen-free bacterial cultures grown in Germany.

"Probiflor is a high quality probiotic made to the highest European standards. The strains used in Probiflor and Probipure Junior come from Denmark and Germany," Paule said. "Probipure Junior is a powder, able to be placed in water or yogurt, due to choking concerns from capsules. The regular Probiflor is in a capsule and has extra probiotic strains."

Colon Pure is an organic, herbal supplement for the intestine that contains psyllium husk, which might reduce inflammation. Probident is a dissolvable and chewable probiotic tablet that provides fresh breath, dental health and improved oral hygiene.

For more information on AixSwiss B.V.'s new line of probiotic solutions developed specifically for the U.S. marketplace, visit www.nupure.net, and follow the company on Facebook.

Please direct inquiries to:



Michelle Bizet 561-544-0719



pr@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE AixSwiss B.V.