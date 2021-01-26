Nureva Commended by Frost & Sullivan for its Virtual Microphone-based Microphone Mist™ Technology for Audio Conferencing

Nureva's adaptable audio systems provide consistent full-room coverage without the need for complex technical setups, making them an ideal match for the meeting rooms and classrooms of today

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global audio collaboration market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Nureva Inc. (Nureva) with the 2020 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Nureva's innovations in audio conferencing are based on its unique, patented Microphone Mist technology, which uses virtual microphones that allow everyone in the conference to be heard no matter where they are in the room.

"A virtual microphone is essentially an audio pickup point that is created when two or more physical microphones work together to focus sound pickup on a distinct zone. Microphone Mist technology listens to each virtual mic simultaneously and optimizes it for a natural listening experience," said Roopam Jain, Senior Director, ICT. "Using sophisticated algorithms to process sound simultaneously from all virtual mics at once, the technology gives remote participants a natural and high-quality listening experience. The technology is enabled by a combination of technologies such as continuous autocalibration, echo cancellation, and sound masking."

With Nureva's solution, there are no lapel mics or podium mics to sanitize in between meetings or classes, which provides an additional level of safety in the current environment. Unlike traditional beam-forming audio that may leave dead zones where people cannot be heard, Microphone Mist technology provides true full-room coverage. Nureva's broad portfolio of audio collaboration solutions, comprising the HDL200, HDL300, and Dual HDL300 systems, covers meeting spaces and classrooms from small to large. The product line is supported by Nureva® Console, a cloud-based platform that allows IT staff to deploy and manage all Nureva systems at scale from a web-based dashboard.

Nureva's HDL300 audio conferencing systems are certified by Microsoft® Teams and Barco ClickShare, The full product line is compatible with all other leading Unified Communication & Collaboration platforms like Zoom, Cisco Webex®, and Lifesize. Users can simply connect to their in-room PC and then set the default audio device. Significantly, Nureva's audio conferencing solutions allow in-room participants to be more than six feet apart, without compromising a clear and natural listening experience.

"In addition to its audio conferencing products, the company recently launched Nialli, a wholly-owned subsidiary focused on enabling the digital transformation of processes used by collaborative teams," noted Jain. "The company's ability to identify market gaps and address them through technological innovation as well as its sharp focus on customer needs have helped it establish itself as a name to reckon with in the audio collaboration market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Leadership Award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

