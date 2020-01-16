Nureva granted new patent for embedding additional information in a sound mask noise signal

This patent is the latest addition to Nureva's active and growing intellectual property portfolio in support of its Microphone Mist technology platform, and it comes on the heels of three other patents announced in the fall last year. These patents provide clear evidence that the Microphone Mist technology platform stands apart from traditional technologies like beamforming and omnidirectional microphones. Microphone Mist technology uses sophisticated algorithms to simultaneously process sound from all virtual microphones to provide remote participants with a high-quality listening experience, enabled by continuous autocalibration, simultaneous echo cancellation, position-based automatic gain control and sound masking. These innovations align with Nureva's strategy of leveraging its intellectual property to create products that break new ground in helping teams collaborate more effectively. Visit the patents page on Nureva's website for a full list of patents.

"Our family of Microphone Mist technology patents reflects Nureva's continued investment in a rich and multilayered platform with plenty of runway for future developments," said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva's CEO. "The acknowledgement of our inventions by the USTPO is very exciting as we continue to explore unique ways of making the lives of our customers easier and more productive."

About Microphone Mist technology

Nureva's patented Microphone Mist technology places thousands of virtual microphones throughout a space to pick up sound from any location to ensure that everyone is clearly heard regardless of where they are in the room or the direction they are facing. Users also have the option to limit audio pickup to a specific zone within a space, such as the front of the room, making it ideal for corporate presentation scenarios and lecture capture in higher education. The technology uses sophisticated algorithms to simultaneously process sound from all virtual microphones to provide remote participants with a high-quality listening experience, enabled by continuous autocalibration, simultaneous echo cancellation, position-based automatic gain control and sound masking. Microphone Mist technology adjusts the sound source level to work with Microsoft® Teams, Skype® for Business, Zoom, BlueJeans, Cisco® Spark, Cisco WebEx®, GoToMeeting®, Pexip® Infinity Connect and other common UC&C applications. For more information, visit the Microphone Mist technology section on Nureva's website.

About Nureva

Nureva Inc. is a technology-rich, multiple award-winning private company that imagines and builds products that make it easy to unlock the potential of collaborative teams. The company's audio conferencing systems use groundbreaking Microphone Mist™ technology to bring clear, reliable audio performance to almost any meeting space, and its visual collaboration tools streamline the work of colocated and dispersed agile teams. A passion for achieving simplicity through deep user understanding drives the company's product roadmap and the value it creates for its customers. For more information, visit Nureva's website and follow @NurevaInc .

