Nureva® HDL300 system is now Microsoft® Teams certified

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Teams has become indispensable to a growing number of organizations and education institutions around the globe that have shifted to a hybrid model, where a combination of workers or learners are physically in the same space, alongside those who are remote. Recent data show that daily active Teams users climbed to over 115 million at the end of October , and more than 230,000 education institutions are using Teams for remote and hybrid learning. As those numbers continue to grow, reliable audio conferencing that is easy to implement and manage will continue to be an essential aspect of any IT strategy to support collaboration. The HDL300 provides Teams customers with a new certified device option that is ideally suited to meet this need.

"As the global adoption of Teams continues to grow, so will the need for reliable audio conferencing solutions that deliver performance without complexity," said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva's CEO. "We are thrilled that the HDL300 is the first microphone and speaker bar to be certified for Microsoft Teams in large meeting rooms, demonstrating its unique ability to provide full-room microphone coverage from a single device."

"The rapid shift to hybrid models of working and learning has created an urgent need for solutions that make it easy to fully support the needs of dispersed teams without compromise," said Albert Kooiman, Microsoft's senior director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification. "We were excited to see how Nureva's HDL300 system delivers the audio performance we demand for certification with a product that is so simple to install and use."

Images

Download images of the HDL300 audio conferencing system in a large Teams Room environment.

About Nureva audio solutions

Nureva's line of audio conferencing systems solve the frustrating and persistent problem of poor audio performance in meeting and learning spaces from large to small. Nureva's patented Microphone Mist technology places thousands of virtual microphones throughout a space to pick up sound from any location, ensuring that everyone is clearly heard regardless of where they are in the room or the direction they are facing. The systems use sophisticated algorithms to simultaneously process sound from all virtual microphones to provide remote participants with a clear, reliable listening experience. Broad deployment of multiple Nureva systems is supported by Nureva Console, a cloud-based platform that makes it easy for organizations to manage their systems across multiple locations from a single, secure dashboard. For more information, visit the Nureva website.

About Nureva

Nureva Inc. is a technology-rich, multiple award-winning private company that imagines and builds audio conferencing solutions that solve the frustrating and persistent problem of poor audio performance in meeting and learning spaces. At the core of every system is the company's patented Microphone Mist technology, which places thousands of virtual microphones throughout a space to pick up sound from anywhere in the room and deliver clear, reliable audio to remote participants. A passion for achieving simplicity through deep user understanding drives the company's product roadmap and the value it creates for its customers. For more information, visit Nureva's website and follow @NurevaInc.

© 2021 Nureva Inc. All rights reserved. Nureva, Microphone Mist and the Nureva logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nureva Inc. in the United States, Canada and other countries. Microsoft is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation.

SOURCE Nureva Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nureva.com

