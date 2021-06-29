Nureva joins the Logitech Collaboration Program

The first microphone and speaker bar to be certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms, Nureva ® audio systems use patented Microphone Mist™ technology to fill a space with thousands of virtual microphones to provide full-room coverage so remote users hear every word. Simple, DIY installation and cloud-based device management make the systems easy to deploy and maintain. The Logitech Collaboration Program enables industry-leading technology companies to integrate and optimize their products with Logitech products to create conferencing solutions that are easy to use and deploy. The combination of Nureva audio and Logitech products make it easy for teams to instantly collaborate in a hybrid environment where in-room participants are clearly heard – no matter how they're distanced. Using its breakthrough Microphone Mist technology, Nureva's unique approach to audio conferencing easily accommodates physical distancing requirements, so that in-room participants can spread out, face any direction and move around the space as they talk. The system's patented continuous autocalibration automatically adjusts to changes in room configurations, reducing the need for IT staff or technicians to visit meeting spaces.

"We are thrilled to join the Logitech Collaboration Program and offer a unique solution to address the audio requirements of large meeting and learning spaces," said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva's CEO. "As both companies' products are certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms, the combination of Nureva and Logitech makes it easy for customers to enjoy the quality, hassle-free conferencing experience they demand."

"We appreciate Nureva's unique approach to audio conferencing and are pleased to have them as part of our LCP," said Sudeep Trivedi, head of alliances and go-to-market at Logitech Video Collaboration. "By collaborating with Nureva, we are giving organizations more flexibility and choices in deploying well-designed, high-quality meeting experiences."

About Nureva

Nureva Inc. is a technology-rich, multiple award-winning private company that imagines and builds audio conferencing solutions that solve the frustrating and persistent problem of poor audio performance in meeting and learning spaces. At the core of every system is the company's patented Microphone Mist technology, which places thousands of virtual microphones throughout a space to pick up sound from anywhere in the room and deliver clear, reliable audio to remote participants. A passion for achieving simplicity through deep user understanding drives the company's product roadmap and the value it creates for its customers. For more information, visit Nureva's website and follow @NurevaInc .

