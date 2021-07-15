Nurish by Nature Made® Launches New Vitamin Lifestyle Packs Curated and Designed to Support Specific Wellness Goals

"Introducing our new lifestyle packs into the Nurish portfolio was a natural next step for us to meet consumer demand and extend support to a broader audience," explained Megan O'Connor, Divisional Vice President at Nurish by Nature Made®. "Our flagship quiz-based subscription service provides a comprehensive and individualized supplement recommendation based on factors like age, weight, environment, and diet, while these ready-to-purchase packs are a great entry point for consumers new to the category looking to target a specific wellness priority."

The new Nurish by Nature Made® lifestyle pack collection features:

The Everyday Active Pack : For driven go-getters like you†

: For driven go-getters like you† Multivitamin – 22 key nutrients for daily nutritional support†



Magnesium – To support essential muscle function†



Vitamin D3 – For muscle, bone and immune system support†



Vitamin C – For antioxidant and immune health support†



Turmeric Curcumin – For antioxidant support†

The Everyday Relax Pack : For chill seekers looking to stay zen†

: For chill seekers looking to stay zen† Ashwagandha – Clinically proven to reduce stress‡†



Magnesium x2 – To help relax the body†



Omega-3†† – To help support a healthy brain†



Multivitamin – 22 key nutrients for daily nutritional support†

The Everyday Nutrition Pack : To tackle the most common nutrient shortfalls†

: To tackle the most common nutrient shortfalls† Multivitamin – 22 key nutrients for daily nutritional support†



Vitamin D3 – For bone, muscle, and immune system support†



Vitamin C – For immune system support†



Magnesium – For muscle, nerve, and heart function support†



Omega-3†† – To help support a healthy heart, brain, and eyes†

"Nine out of 10 Americans don't meet the recommended intakes for many essential nutrients1, so we're proud to bring our 50 years of expert nutrition science and research to this accessible offering to help more consumers bridge their nutrition gaps and advance their wellness journeys," O'Connor added.

Nurish is a personalized vitamin and supplement subscription service from the makers of Nature Made®, the #1 Pharmacist Recommended vitamin and supplement brand.* Nurish uses a unique, comprehensive assessment to offer a personalized 30-day supply of convenient grab-and-go vitamin and supplement packets designed to fill nutrient gaps and shipped right to your doorstep – making supplemental nutrition simple.

The Nurish by Nature Made® lifestyle packs are available now on Nurish.com starting at $26 a month.

To purchase or to learn more, visit Nurish.com.

About Nurish by Nature Made®

Nurish by Nature Made® is a convenient subscription service that creates personalized nutritional supplement packets full of the high-quality vitamins and supplements from Nature Made®, the #1 Pharmacist Recommended vitamin and supplement brand.* Through a proprietary assessment that evaluates core nutrient needs, Nurish offers a personalized 30-day supply of grab-and-go daily vitamin and supplement packets that fill nutrient gaps based on inputs about your age, diet, lifestyle, wellness and general health. To learn more, visit www.nurish.com, and follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/nurishbynaturemade) and Instagram (@nurishbynaturemade).

About Nature Made®

Nature Made® is the leading national vitamin and supplement broadline brand, with 50 years of delivering high quality products that are backed by science. Ranked as the #1 Pharmacist Recommended vitamin and supplement brand*, Nature Made was first to earn the United States Pharmacopeia's (USP) Verified Dietary Supplement mark for many of its products – independent verification that products meet stringent quality criteria for purity and potency. Visit NatureMade.com for the latest news and offerings and follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/naturemade) and Instagram (@naturemadevitamins).

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. ‡ SENSORIL® Ashwagandha extract is clinically proven do reduce cortisol and perceived stress† Sensoril® is protected under U.S. Patent No. 7,318,938 and CA Patent No. 2,508,478, and is a registered trademark of Natreon, Inc. †† As ethyl esters 1. Reider, CA, et al. Inadequacy of immune health nutrients: Intakes in US adults, the 2005–2016 NHANES. Nutrients 12.6 (2020): 1735. *Based on a survey of pharmacists who recommend branded vitamins and supplements





