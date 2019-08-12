Nurse Call Systems (Button, Integrated Communication System, Intercom, Mobile System) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nurse Call Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Nurse Call System Market is Projected to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2024 from USD 1.6 Billion in 2019, Growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2024.



The growth of the market is driven primarily by factors such as ease of communication, diverse applications of nurse call systems, and technological advancements in nurse call systems. The Increasing incidence of Alzheimer's disease and a growing number of assisted living centers are other key drivers of the market. Developing economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

Wired communication accounted for a significant share of the market in 2019

By technology, the nurse call system market is segmented into wired and wireless communication. Wireless communication systems are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment due to rapid advancements in wireless communication technologies. They have better integration capabilities compared to other technologies.

Alarms & communications segment accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market in 2019

Based on application, the nurse call system market is segmented into alarms & communications, workflow optimization, wanderer control, and fall detection & prevention. Of these, the alarms & communications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the nurse call system industry due to their significant role in streamlining the communication between nurses, patient, and other caregivers and higher patient safety.

Hospitals & ASCs segment accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market in 2019

Based on end-user, the nurse call system market is segmented into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), long-term care facilities, and clinics & physician offices. Of all these end-user segments, hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the optimal patient safety, streamlined communication between patients & clinicians, enhanced patient satisfaction, improved quality of care, and increased productivity of caregivers, among others.

North America dominated the nurse call system market in 2019

North America, which includes the US, Canada & Mexico, accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market. The growing awareness and demand for nurse call systems, strict regulatory norms, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of major manufacturers in the region, is expected to drive the market demand.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Ease of Communication and Diverse Applications of Nurse Call Systems

Technological Advancements in Nurse Call Systems

Restraints

High Costs Involved in the Implementation of Nurse Call Systems

Unfavorable Regulations

Opportunities

Emerging Countries

Increasing Incidence of Alzheimer's Disease and Growing Number of Assisted Living Centers

Challenges

Integration and Interoperability of Nurse Call Systems

Trends

Interoperable Designs With Data Representation for Improved Workflows

The major players operating in this market include:



Rauland-Borg Corporation (A division of AMETEK.Inc.) (US)

Ascom Holding AG ( Switzerland )

) Hill-Rom (US)

Ackermann by Honeywell ( Germany )

) Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. (US)

Johnson Controls International Plc ( Ireland )

) Azure Healthcare Ltd ( Australia )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) SCHRACK SECONET AG ( Austria )

) Intercall Systems, Inc. (US)

Product launches, expansions, agreements, and acquisitions are the key growth strategies followed by most players in this market.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sed32c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

