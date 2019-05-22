Nurse Practitioner, Jamie Howder, Receives "Top Nurse Practitioner" Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Award for the third consecutive year
May 22, 2019, 11:15 ET
REDLANDS, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamie M. Howder, FNP-BC was voted a "Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner" for the third straight year in the Aesthetic Everything® Awards. This year's 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Awards tapped winners from over 40,000 votes cast. Voting was held online between April 1st and April 27th, 2019, with winners being announced on May 6th. All votes were counted to obtain the list of winners. The Award winners for excellence in the field of Aesthetics span the categories of Companies, CEOs, Presidents, Executives, Doctors, Medical Spas, Aestheticians, Nurses, Staff, Products, Services, Training, Publications, Meetings, Charity, Videos and more.
In response to receiving the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Award for "Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner", Jamie Howder said, "Our patients are the single most important factor for our success. This honor of being voted a "Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner" 2019 reflects our practice's commitment to providing our patients with the best customer service and the best treatments to help them achieve the best version of themselves."
In 2010, Jamie Howder earned a degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner. She then shifted into the field of Cosmetic Dermatology and Medical Aesthetics. Her degrees include MSN-FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner and BSN from the University of Phoenix as well as a Masters of Science from Loma Linda University School of Nursing. Howder's certifications include: Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner; Board Certified in Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy; Certified in Injectables of the Face; Certified In Laser Medicine.
Mrs. Howder currently practices at Hospitality Medical Aestheics in Redlands, California.
About Aesthetic Everything®:
Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. With a decade in business, Aesthetic Everything website displays profiles for thousands of aesthetic professionals and companies holding memberships and over one million engaged social media followers. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine, an invaluable resource with over 1 million subscribers. Additionally, each year Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards.
