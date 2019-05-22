Nurse Practitioner, Jamie Howder, Receives "Top Nurse Practitioner" Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Award for the third consecutive year

In response to receiving the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Award for "Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner", Jamie Howder said, "Our patients are the single most important factor for our success. This honor of being voted a "Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner" 2019 reflects our practice's commitment to providing our patients with the best customer service and the best treatments to help them achieve the best version of themselves."

In 2010, Jamie Howder earned a degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner. She then shifted into the field of Cosmetic Dermatology and Medical Aesthetics. Her degrees include MSN-FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner and BSN from the University of Phoenix as well as a Masters of Science from Loma Linda University School of Nursing. Howder's certifications include: Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner; Board Certified in Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy; Certified in Injectables of the Face; Certified In Laser Medicine.

Mrs. Howder currently practices at Hospitality Medical Aestheics in Redlands, California.

Contact:

Jamie M. Howder RN,MSN,FNP-BC

email: JamieRileyFNP@aol.com

909.962.7158

Nurse Practitioner at Hospitality Medical Aesthetics

www.hospitalitymedicalaesthetics.com

Hospitality Medical Aesthetics address 1835 Redlands Blvd, suite 100. Redlands, Ca 92373

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. With a decade in business, Aesthetic Everything website displays profiles for thousands of aesthetic professionals and companies holding memberships and over one million engaged social media followers. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine, an invaluable resource with over 1 million subscribers. Additionally, each year Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards.

Media Contact: Vanessa Julia, CEO, Aesthetic Everything, 310-754-0257, vanessa@aestheticeverything.com

View All Info Here: https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c

SOURCE Aesthetic Everything

Related Links

https://aestheticeverything.com

