Nurse Practitioners Urge American Public to Wear Masks as COVID-19 Surges Across States

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP), the largest association of nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties, today called on the American public to renew its commitment to slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, social distancing and hand-washing.

"As cases continue to surge, our nation's health depends on each of us wearing a mask in public, hand-washing and social distancing to help stop the spread of this virus," said AANP President Sophia L.Thomas, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP, FNAP, FAANP. "Every mitigative step is crucial to limiting new coronavirus cases. As NPs on the front lines of the COVID-19 response, we've witnessed the tragic and stunning impact the virus has had on our communities and our way of life. It's understandable that our country has grown restless after months of uncertainty, but we must recommit to proven and effective measures to slow the spread. The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and we need everyone to wear their masks, practice strict social distancing and wash their hands regularly. Research shows that wearing a mask results in a 65%-85% reduction in the wearer's risk of contracting infections. Let us pledge to do our part to protect each other."

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 290,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, go to npfinder.com . For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org . For COVID-19 information from AANP, visit https://bit.ly/2UFPhgz .

