Nurses At Medical Center In Lewiston, Idaho Vote To Join Teamsters Local 690

LEWISTON, Idaho, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- By a vote of 157 to 44, registered nurses at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho, voted to join Teamsters Local 690 in Spokane, Wash.

The nurses voted on Wednesday, April 10 and Thursday, April 11. There are 225 nurses in the bargaining unit.

The nurses are seeking safe staffing levels for their patients, affordable and quality health insurance, job security and an end to the erosion of their benefits.

"As Teamsters, we will have a stronger voice to make sure our patients receive the excellent care they deserve," said Joe Thon, a nurse at the hospital for 14 years. "We also will address job security and protection of our benefits."

"These nurses provide a vital service to their community, and they want to make sure the level of care is the best it can be," said Val Holstrom, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 690. "They also want to feel secure in their jobs. We will address these issues when we negotiate a first contract."

"Across the country, health care workers like the nurses in Lewiston are forming their union as Teamsters," said Nina Bugbee, Director of the Teamsters Health Care Division. "Workers know that as Teamsters, they will have the backing of the most powerful union in North America to improve their lives."

