Nursing Care Industry to Exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% During 2019-2020 - Huge Demand for Nursing Care Providers Tackling COVID-19 and Providing Care for Coronavirus Patients

The global nursing care market is expected to grow from $1,010.1 billion in 2019 to $1,058.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%, despite the economic slowdown across countries owing to the pandemic outbreak.



This is mainly because of the huge demand for nursing care providers including emergency medical service personnel, nurses, nursing assistants, physicians, trainees, and contractual staff, who are at the frontline tackling COVID-19 virus and providing care for coronavirus patients across the world. There is a rise in demand for home health-care workers comprising nurses, therapists and personal care aides for the most vulnerable population. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $1,374.9 billion in 2023.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global nursing care market, accounting for 43% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 33% of the global nursing care market. Africa was the smallest region in the global nursing care market.



Integrated care services are being offered by many organizations in this industry to increase revenues by offering additional services. Integrated care offers a wide variety of medical care at various levels of intensity including transitional hospital care, short-term rehabilitation, home health, hospice, palliative care and personal home care assistance, allowing the health care companies to provide services to the patients in a range of settings. Home health care service providers, such as Kindred Healthcare, are providing home integrated care services which are being adopted by patients.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider nursing care market, and compares it with other markets.



The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The nursing care market section of the report gives context. It compares the nursing care market with other segments of the nursing care market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, nursing care indicators comparison.

