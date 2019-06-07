Nursing Home Abuse Law Firm, Brevda Law, Opens Rochester, New York Office

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brevda Law, PLLC proudly opens its doors to its Rochester, New York office. This will allow the law firm to serve families impacted by Rochester nursing home abuse and neglect.

David Brevda of Brevda Law is a New York nursing home abuse attorney.

Brevda Law, PLLC, known as Senior Justice Law Firm in Florida and Pennsylvania, focuses on cases involving nursing home negligence, assisted living malpractice and elder abuse. Our attorneys dedicate their professional practice to combating the growing trend of nursing home neglect in the United States. With the opening of our Rochester, New York office, we are now able to help families plagued by bad nursing home care in Upstate New York. From our new Monroe County location, we will accept clients throughout Western New York, Upstate New York and the Finger Lakes region, including nearby cities like Albany, Buffalo and Syracuse.

Brevda Law's Rochester New York nursing home abuse law office is located at 250 Mill St, Rochester, NY 14614. Our Rochester nursing home negligence lawyers can be reached at 585-673-1200.

About Our Lawyers: Brevda Law is a part of the Senior Justice Law Firm network. Our attorneys routinely represent patients that suffer from falls, bed sores, medication mistakes, dehydration and wrongful death. If your family member suffered from neglect-related injury or death inside an Upstate New York nursing home, call our lawyers now to see how we can help.

