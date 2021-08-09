Nursing Home Companies Partner to Increase Vaccination Among Staff

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PruittHealth, Community Health Services of Georgia (CHSGa), and A.G. Rhodes today announced jointly that the companies will require all employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, in an effort to curb the rising number of cases in communities they serve.

"At PruittHealth, we take our commitment to protecting those we serve seriously," Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth, said. "One life lost to COVID-19 is too many, and as caregivers, we have a responsibility to look out for the health and well-being of this most vulnerable patient population, their families, and the communities each of us calls home."

Leaders at the organizations cite low vaccination rates as the primary reason for the continued spread of COVID19 and stressed this measure signaled their implicit trust in the science that was developed to protect the global population. Only medical and religious exemptions to the new vaccine mandate will be considered on a case-bycase basis, according to the companies' executives.

"As health care providers, we have a commitment to put those entrusted to our care, our associates, and our communities first," said Ronnie D. Rollins, president and CEO of CHSGa. "We believe that getting vaccinated is critical in our fight against COVID-19. Acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine is the most important thing that we can do to protect our vulnerable population."

"This was not a decision we made lightly but the vaccine is our most effective weapon," said Deke Cateau, A.G. Rhodes CEO. "To end this global pandemic, more people—especially those who work around the highest risk members of our community—need to get vaccinated. We cannot go back to what happened last year."

In addition to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, enhanced infection control protocols, including increased cleaning frequency and staff use of personal protective equipment (PPE), will continue at all PruittHealth, CHSGa, and A.G. Rhodes health service locations for the safety and protection of patients and staff alike.

"Together, we overcame seemingly insurmountable obstacles in the face of a global pandemic, one that physically separated us from loved ones while simultaneously bringing us closer to one another," Pruitt added. "There is no doubt COVID-19 changed us, but working together, we can defeat this global pandemic and ensure a safe environment in which to provide and receive care for all."

About PruittHealth

A family-owned organization for 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, therapy services, as well as pharmacy and infusion services across the Southeast. Our 13,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit pruitthealth.com .

About CHSGa

CHSGa is a non-profit integrated post-acute health care system that provides skilled nursing care, home health care, hospice care, care management services, rehabilitation therapy services, pharmacy services, emergency transportation services and medical supply and equipment distribution services throughout Georgia. We serve approximately 60,000 persons annually, in 159 Georgia counties. For more information about our organization, please visit chs-ga.org .

About A.G. Rhodes

A.G. Rhodes is Atlanta's premier provider of therapy and rehabilitation services, short-term recovery, and longterm care. As one of Atlanta's oldest nonprofit organizations, A.G. Rhodes has set the standard for serving an aging community since 1904 and places an emphasis on improving care for those living with dementia. With a dedicated staff of approximately 500, A.G. Rhodes accommodated more than 1,100 seniors last fiscal year at its three homes located in Cobb, DeKalb, and Fulton counties. The mission of A.G. Rhodes is to provide expert and compassionate rehabilitation therapy and residential care to seniors in metro Atlanta. For more information, visit www.agrhodes.org .

