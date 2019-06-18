Nursing Program at Herzing University-Orlando Continues CCNE Accreditation

ORLANDO, Fla., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program offered at Herzing University's Orlando campus is approved for the maximum reaccreditation of 10 years by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), the university announced today.

Accreditation by CCNE verifies that Herzing's BSN program achieved the requirements for:

Institutional resources

Quality curriculum and teaching practices

Program outcomes related to completion rates, pass rates and employment

"We know how important a quality education is to our students and employers, and this accreditation further confirms our graduates are ready to enter the workforce and help alleviate the nursing shortage in Florida," said Herzing University-Orlando Campus President Jeff Cross, who joined the organization in May.

Herzing's nursing programs prepare graduates to sit for licensure and pursue careers as Registered Nurses (RN), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) and advance with Master Degree pathways in Family Nurse Practitioner, Nursing Educator, and Leadership. Herzing's approach also provides students with an opportunity to graduate sooner and get into the workforce quicker, addressing a critical nursing staffing need in Florida and the country.

According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, nursing is one of the fastest-growing occupations in the state and the organization is projecting an additional 29,000 registered nursing jobs through 2026. Nationally, employment for registered nurses is expected to grow 15 percent between 2016 and 2026, adding more than 400,000 new jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Herzing offers year-round study, enabling students to graduate in as few as three years and quickly sit for the registered nurse (RN) licensure exam. The Orlando campus offers direct admission, meaning individuals are accepted into the nursing program without an additional petition process or a waiting period.

The university's nursing program leverages a competency-based learning model that helps students master critical information and reinforces the application in real-world clinical practice. Herzing has a systematic evaluation plan that includes ongoing assessments of the programs to show that the university continues to meet CCNE accreditation standards.

"We applaud our Orlando nursing faculty and staff for their dedication and commitment to ensuring our nursing programs effectively train students for the complex, diverse and ever-changing needs of the healthcare industry," said Pat Edwards, System Dean of Nursing Operations at Herzing University.

Officially recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a national accreditation agency, CCNE is an autonomous accrediting agency, contributing to the improvement of the public's health. CCNE ensures the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency programs in nursing and serves the public interest by assessing and identifying programs that engage in effective educational practices. As a voluntary, self-regulatory process, CCNE accreditation encourages continuing self-assessment by nursing programs and supports continuing growth and improvement of collegiate professional education and nurse residency programs.

For more information on accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, please visit http://www.ccneaccreditation.org/.

The Orlando campus is at 1865 FL-436 in Winter Park. For more information, visit the campus during business hours or call 407-641-5227.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with nine campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2019, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

