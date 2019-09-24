Nurture Women's Health First to Bring Cliovana™ to Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent leader in female health, Dr. Stoehr, is introducing Cliovana to the Dallas Fort-Worth market by adding this first-of-its-kind treatment to her practice, Nurture Women's Health.

Truly satisfying sex is an important part of a woman's overall physical and emotional well-being at any age, but many women aren't feeling as much pleasure as they'd like. Cliovana is a simple, completely non-invasive way to increase women's arousal levels and their orgasm frequency and intensity. Cliovana does not use lasers, scalpels or needles, so there are no dangerous side effects.

Dr. Stoehr describes Nurture Women's Health as a world class medical practice with a goal to provide excellence in health and wellness care. "At Nurture Women's Health we believe in and support the inner strength of all women," states Stoehr. "Many women want to get more out of sex, but they want to do it in a way that respects their body. Cliovana is the perfect solution because it enhances arousal at the cellular level and causes your body to do more of what it does naturally - regenerate cells."

So how does Cliovana work? The body is always regenerating cells. Cliovana stimulates the body to do more of that, specifically in the genitals, and can lead to an increase in women's long-term sexual responsiveness. The technologies employed by Cliovana have been used for decades, all over the world, for a variety of health issues. The treatment is a total of four sessions at less than 10 minutes each, over the course of 2 weeks. Because it is 100% non-invasive, there is zero downtime.

About Angela Stoehr and Nurture Women's Health

Dr. Angela Stoehr, MD, FACOG, OB-GYN, is an experienced practitioner who offers some of the best OB-GYN care available in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Dr. Stoehr obtained her medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine. Always eager to contribute to the greater good in the public health sector, Dr. Stoehr has participated in medical missions around the globe. Her experiences abroad, as well as her fluency in Spanish, allow her to cater to a diverse clientele in the Dallas area. As a recognized expert in her field, Dr. Stoehr is proud to offer industry leading treatments like Cliovana to her patients.

