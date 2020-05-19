Nurx launches in Maryland, leveraging telemedicine to provide affordable and convenient access to healthcare

With the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelming the healthcare system, telemedicine services are needed now more than ever. Nurx is now launching in Maryland because the state recently passed legislation to expand telemedicine offerings in the state, allowing healthcare providers to use their clinical judgment in determining how they can best provide care to their patients in a telemedicine setting. As a result, Nurx will expand access to essential health services and provide high-quality care while allowing Maryland patients to safely shelter in place. The state has also passed some of the most comprehensive legislation for contraception coverage with the Maryland Contraceptive Equity Act, including eliminating most co-payments for birth control and providing insurance coverage for over-the-counter, emergency contraception.

"We feel privileged to be in the position of providing online medical consultations, home delivery of medication, and transparent and affordable pricing for people with and without health insurance," said Nurx CEO Varsha Rao. "We're more committed than ever to provide people in Maryland with the compassionate care they need and deserve. We hope other states follow their lead in expanding telemedicine offerings so people can get the care they need safely from home."

As the leading online provider for contraception, Nurx offers comprehensive birth control options that can be tailored to each patient's needs, including the pill, patch, ring, and shot - many of which are affordable and cost-effective for those with and without insurance. The majority of Nurx patients said they've faced barriers to accessing birth control, including difficulty being able to pay for a doctor's appointment (43%), finding an available doctor's appointment (31%), and covering the cost of birth control (39%).

Nurx's platform provides patients with an easy and effective way of obtaining a comprehensive medical examination and if appropriate, medication and at-home testing. After a patient shares their health history through the Nurx app, their Nurx medical provider will consult with the patient regarding their request within 1-2 days. If approved by their Nurx medical provider, medication and home testing kits arrive in discreet packaging at the patient's home within 3-5 days. After their initial consultation or exam, Nurx patients also have unlimited access to their provider allowing them to ask as many questions about their health condition as they'd like.

Consistent with the U.S., Maryland has seen a spike in STI rates and has the distinction of having the 12th highest rate for chlamydia and syphilis1. To address the STI epidemic, Nurx offers STI Home Test Kits, which allow patients to test themselves in the privacy of their own home for many of the most common STIs. For patients who test positive, Nurx medical providers offer oral antibiotic treatment when appropriate, or work closely with each patient to make sure they get connected with in-person care. For those who have been diagnosed, Nurx also offers treatment for oral and genital herpes, a health condition that is common and easily treatable, yet very stigmatized.

Maryland also has the fifth highest rate of HIV diagnoses in the country.2 Committed to giving people full control of their sexual health, Nurx offers PrEP, a daily pill that is up to 99 percent effective at ensuring HIV-negative people stay HIV-negative. Nurx is the only company that allows patients to consult with a provider to determine if PrEP is right for them, complete the necessary lab work with its PrEP Home Test Kit, receive and fill the prescription, and have PrEP delivered straight to their door - all without needing to visit a physical health center.

Nurx has also removed a critical barrier to cervical cancer screening by offering HPV home test kit, which allows women to conveniently and affordably check their risk for cervical cancer from the comfort of their own home.

Nurx is available to nearly 90 percent of the U.S. population. The full list of states where Nurx is available includes Alabama, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and now Maryland.

Nurx is a health tech company providing convenient, affordable, and personalized care for sensitive health needs. By reimagining the healthcare experience, Nurx offers patients transparent pricing and judgement-free care whenever and wherever works best for them. We believe everyone should have the freedom to live well and be in charge of their healthcare decisions, regardless of their circumstances. From diagnosis to delivery, we make every part of getting healthy and staying healthy, better.

