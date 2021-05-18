NuSachi, Inc. Joins Efforts to Prove THC Safety in Food Products

"The European Industrial Hemp Association is demonstrating bold leadership not only for its region, but also for members like NuSachi worldwide working to realize full benefits of cannabis and its derivatives," said Matt Storey, Senior Vice President of Global Business Development, NuSachi. "EIHA's work is good for the industry and the forthcoming insights are sorely needed to help shape public policy and inform regulatory bodies everywhere to make more responsible decisions around THC thresholds for products derived from the plant."

The EIHA is investing nearly US $2 million dollars in its THC study on human beings with trials already underway and preliminary results expected this summer. The outcome of the clinical study which is being carried out in GLP (Good Laboratory Practice) laboratories will enable the EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) of the United Kingdom to review the current values and determine and establish guidelines for new safe consumption levels of naturally occurring traces of THC in hemp foods and supplements. While application has been made to the EFSA, the study has already been pre-validated by the FSA and official validation awaits results of the undergoing toxicological studies on both CBD and THC.

"Collaboration with EIHA is a critical step for our company's growth as we've built a medical-grade supply chain for hemp and cannabis and are continuing to develop relationships across the globe with organizations who share similar values for quality products and precision formulations," said Storey.

In addition to EIHA and its Novel Food Consortium, NuSachi is an active member in the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) and its Diversity & Inclusion, Cannabis and Government Relations Committees; the U.S. Hemp Roundtable (USHRT) Board of Directors and its Law & Science, Diversity and Marketing Committees; the Hemp Industries Association (HIA); the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee (HAT) Board of Directors; and the Tennessee Growers Coalition (TGC).

NuSachi is backed by patient, value-building investors who believe hemp and cannabis are good business generators for a host of applications helpful to society. The company raised US$2 million in a first round in 2019 and is roughly halfway to a goal of $4 million for a second round. Battle-tested experts, NuSachi's people are entrepreneurial spirits and community activists, and represent the critical functions of cultivation, science, extraction, culinary arts, and retail brand marketing.

About NuSachi

NuSachi, Inc. partners with pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, pet, beauty, food, and beverage leaders to ensure transparency from seed to sale for premium hemp products around the world. NuSachi offers expertise and services spanning genetics, plant material, extracts, custom formulations, white labeling, and comprehensive turnkey solutions. NuSachi is based in Nashville, Tenn. and can be found online at nusachi.com or via social media @nusachihemp.

