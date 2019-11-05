NuSpine Sells Another Franchise And Adds To Corporate Team

NuSpine Hires Director of Franchise Development The company is confident in its industry and strategy. So much so that they've hired Paul Ackermann as Director of Franchise Development. "I am excited to join the team at NuSpine. I'm impressed with the collaboration, creativity, passion, and talent of my new colleagues. They're focused on helping franchisees achieve their dreams. It's an exciting time of growth and change and I am looking forward to what the future will bring."

NuSpine has secured the funding necessary to expand sales and provide support to franchisees. Dr. Todd Hedlund, Founder and President, says, "We're pleased with the massive strides we've taken in the last 3 months to prepare our company to grow beyond our midwestern presence. We believe the market is there and our team is prepared to expand our sales, now and into 2020."

NuSpine Brings Affordable, Convenient, Fresh Experience to Patients

NuSpine's franchise concept is providing chiropractic services in the most affordable, convenient, and quality way. Their pricing structure allows them to offer historically low fees by offering monthly memberships or single visit purchases. Their operational model provides convenience through automating the payment and check-in processes, keeping clinics open on evenings and weekends, as well as never requiring appointments from their patients. Dr. Hedlund says, "the entire reason NuSpine exists is to take the expensive and tedious process of getting chiropractic care and make it affordable, convenient, and fun. Our clinics do just that." Their franchise websites shares all the details of their business model and more: https://www.nuspinechiropractic.com - https://www.nuspinefranchise.com

Business Structure

Currently, NuSpine Franchise Systems, Inc. is an operator and franchisor of clinics in certain states. Its 2019 Disclosure Documents are not registered in any registration states and is only selling in non-registration states. The company has plans to expand its FDD and new opportunities to all states in the country this coming January 2020.

Aaron Hedlund, COO

ahedlund@nuspinechiropractic.com

402-975-2500

SOURCE NuSpine Franchise Systems, Inc.