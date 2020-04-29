DUBLIN, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the food and beverage industry, "Nut & Seed Butters Rise by 163% During COVID-19 Outbreak as Consumers Demand Shelf-Stable Products"

Several factors have influenced the soaring demand for nut and seed butters during the COVID-19 outbreak. Products like peanut butter are often considered a comfort food by consumers and the concern over possible food shortages has caused many to stock up on familiar brands such as Smucker's, Jif and Skippy.



The coronavirus has also brought travel restrictions to most countries and many consumers are worried about what effect this will have on their ability to get fresh food. As a result, there has been a great increase in demand for shelf-stable products. Nut and seed butters can last many months unopened so they are an ideal choice for consumers preparing for quarantine.



The growing trend towards meat-free products has also influenced demand for nut and seed butters as they are an excellent source of plant-based protein and are widely available in most supermarkets. As a result, sales of products like peanut, almond and cashew butters as well as sunflower and pumpkin seed butter have greatly increased among consumers looking for an easily-available alternative protein source.



