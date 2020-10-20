Nut Industry Leaders Call for Community Support to Fight Food Insecurity

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Nut Day on Thursday, October 22, the Peanut and Tree Nut Processors Association (PTNPA) is encouraging industry members and communities to help provide healthy meals to Americans who need them by supporting local hunger relief organizations. With the ongoing pandemic, fires and floods fueling food insecurity concerns throughout the nation, now is a crucial time to take action.

PTNPA members are nut industry leaders, including companies and individuals, who work every day to provide safe, abundant and nutritious food to families across the country and the globe. In addition to raising funds through PTNPA-hosted philanthropic events, PTNPA members pack thousands of meals and provide thousands of volunteer hours for nonprofit organizations such as No Kid Hungry and Rise Against Hunger.

"We're honored to collaborate with our generous PTNPA members who advance the nut industry and proudly serve as essential businesses and workers," said Jeannie Shaughnessy, Executive Director and CEO, PTNPA. "The proven health benefits of nuts are truly remarkable, and the industry is working tirelessly to safely produce, package and transport these products throughout the country and world without interruption."

Additionally, nut industry organizations continue to launch new products and remain leaders in food innovation, while also investing in equipment, technology and resources to collectively advance food safety and sustainability initiatives.

"The nut industry generates millions of jobs and continues to have a positive impact on our economy," said Shaughnessy. "It's humbling and exciting to recognize our industry's contributions on National Nut Day, and we encourage all Americans to join the industry in helping to ensure our neighbors have safe and nutritious food."

PTNPA encourages individuals to contact their local hunger relief organizations or make a donation via NoKidHungry.org or RiseAgainstHunger.org. For more information about the nut industry, visit ptnpa.org.

About the Peanut and Tree Nut Processors Association

The Peanut and Tree Nut Processors Association (PTNPA), established in 1939, is comprised of leading nut industry companies and representatives, ranging from international household brands to fourth generation family-owned businesses. The organization exists to advance the nut industry through professional networks, advocacy and education for and on behalf of its members.

