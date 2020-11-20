Nutella® Releases Limited-Edition DIY Holiday Breakfast Kit to Inspire New Family Traditions with Specially Marked Jar that Supports No Kid Hungry

"In what has been a challenging and uncertain time, we recognize that many children will face hunger this year," said Todd Midura, Vice President of Marketing, Nutella North America. "We want to do our part to support No Kid Hungry to help give breakfast to children who need it. To do so, we created the specially marked jar for the No Kid Hungry campaign. This jar is also featured in the Nutella DIY Holiday Breakfast Kit to bring families together over special memories in the kitchen, whether in-person or virtually, while helping others in return."

"We're so thankful to our friends at Nutella who are stepping up for kids this holiday season," added Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at No Kid Hungry. "This year has brought many challenges, especially to those in need, but we know with partners like Nutella we can ensure kids are getting the critical meals they need to thrive."

The Nutella DIY Holiday Breakfast Kit, which includes the specially marked holiday jar, designed with a holiday sweater and No Kid Hungry lid label, includes all necessary, non-perishable ingredients, such as flour, vanilla extra, ground ginger and even maraschino cherries for decoration. The kit is now available for purchase at NutellaHoliday.com for $14.99 each and will arrive just in time for holiday breakfasts in early December.

To stay up-to-date on the latest, follow #NutellaHoliday on Nutella's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or head over to Nutella.com. Visit NoKidHungry.org to learn more about the campaign's giving opportunities, and how you can make a difference in the lives of children nationwide.

About Nutella

Nutella®, The Original Hazelnut Spread®, was created in 1964 thanks to Mr. Michele Ferrero; it was based on the recipe for Giandujot developed in 1946 by his father, Pietro Ferrero – confectioner and founder of Ferrero – in Italy's Piedmont area. Today, the popular hazelnut spread with cocoa is available in over 170 countries worldwide.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery company in the world.

Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, Raisinets, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in seven offices and nine plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Nutella