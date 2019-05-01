Nutrabolt CEO Talks About the Success of C4® at the Beverage Forum

Cunningham is part of a panel titled "The Future Movers and Shakers," which highlights today's "rising stars" in the beverage market who are pioneering new products to fulfill consumer needs. Cunningham is expected to talk about the rapid growth, success, and future of performance energy drink C4®.

As owner, chairman, and CEO of Nutrabolt, Cunningham has led the organization over the last 12 years from an early stage startup to the largest independently owned sports nutrition platform in the world, with retail sales exceeding $650 million. In the broader nutrition space, Cunningham is also the co-founder of FitJoy Nutrition, a recently launched brand positioned for explosive growth in the rapidly expanding better-for-you active nutrition category. He has also made over a dozen other investments through his family office venture arm, LivWell Ventures, including brands such as: Big Swig, Ample, The Living Apothecary, Lemon Perfect, Lola, and Yerbae.

C4® has been making waves in the functional energy drink market with consumers increasingly looking for better product options to fuel their workouts, active lifestyles, and performance in and out of the gym. The iconic branded C4® can is beginning to show up in full force nationwide, painting energy doors that have historically been black, green, silver, and blue an eye-popping shade of bright yellow.

C4® is powered by CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine and several other performance ingredients that support explosive energy, mental focus, and improved overall performance. Alongside this winning formula, the C4® lineup stands above the crowd with amazing flavors and a better-for-you profile consisting of zero sugar, zero carbs, and zero calories.

Talking about the history and opportunity of C4®, Cunningham had this to say: "When C4® was first released approximately 10 years ago, we targeted the gym-going consumer to deliver a powerful pre-workout supplement that would substantially elevate performance. After nearly a decade since its launch, C4® is known around the world as the undisputed global pre-workout leader with retail sales approaching half a billion and dominant category share exceeding 50 percent. With our increased focus on the energy category, C4® is transcending the more nascent pre-workout powder market it has proudly led all these years, and delivering a new breed of high-performance energy drinks to a more mainstream marketplace."

Held at Swissotel Chicago, The Beverage Forum is in flight now from April 30-May 1. Learn more about this industry-leading event here: https://www.bevindustry.com/beverage-forum. For more information on carrying C4®, contact iwantc4@nutrabolt.com today.

About Nutrabolt

As the makers of America's best-selling pre-workout brand C4® and a global leader in sports nutrition, Nutrabolt has been committed to making fitness accessible to all since 2002. Since its launch in 2011, C4® has become the undisputed pre-workout champ, with over 2 billion servings sold. Today, Nutrabolt makes a full range of clinically studied, cutting-edge supplements and on-the-go drinks for athletes of all levels and goals. You can find C4® in some of the world's largest specialty, big box, and online retailers including Walmart, Costco, Amazon.com, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Bodybuilding.com, Target, and a rapidly growing list of convenience stores.

