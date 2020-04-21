Nutrabolt Delivers Positive Energy During COVID-19

Spot Your Trainer , is a program dedicated to help fitness professionals impacted by the complete shut-down of all gyms and training facilities across the nation. These are people who have helped inspire, guide, and support America during their fitness struggles and it's our duty to support them.

Participating trainers will offer C4® and XTEND® products to their networks at 20% off and earn a portion of net proceeds on every order. The program provides trainers with a way to generate supplemental income and customers and fans with discounted product; while also supporting their favorite trainer.

"Our business was built in the fitness community so when we saw how severely that community had been impacted by COVID-19, we wanted to find a way to help," says Katie Tershel, Director of Partnership Marketing. "We all know these trainers personally and felt it was our obligation to find a quick solution."

Nutrabolt also saw an opportunity to help the medical professionals working tirelessly to help provide on-going care to patients all across the United States. With the recent launch of C4's "Awaken Your Super" marketing campaign, the company pivoted its focus to these incredible heroes, fighting to keep us safe and healthy.

Over the next two-weeks medical distribution centers and 40+ hospitals in Los Angeles, San Diego, New York, and Austin will be receiving more than 75,000 cans of C4® and XTEND® beverages to help those staff members remain fueled and hydrated. Nutrabolt's team will continue to support these efforts and search for additional ways to make a difference in our local communities.

Mari Lee, Vice President of Beverage Marketing, states, "For us, this wasn't about being first or loudest to make a donation. We wanted to have a meaningful impact where it was needed most and this took a great deal of coordination. It was humbling to see our partners step up to make this happen. Trucking companies, distribution and retail partners all offered support to ensure the heroes on the front lines could receive our energizing donation."

About Nutrabolt

As the makers of America's best-selling pre-workout brand C4® and the world's #1 BCAA brand XTEND®, Nutrabolt has been committed to making fitness accessible to all since 2002. Since its launch in 2011, C4® has become the undisputed pre-workout champ, with over 2 billion servings sold. Today, Nutrabolt makes a full range of clinically studied supplements and on-the-go drinks for people who want to maximize performance and dominate life. For more information, visit nutrabolt.com.

SOURCE Nutrabolt

Related Links

www.woodbolt.com

