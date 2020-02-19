Nutraceutical Appoints Monty Sharma As CEO To Lead Expansion

"I am inspired by and looking forward to being a part of the Nutraceutical team, as I see a strong alignment of the Company's purpose with my passion for helping people live healthier lives," said Sharma. "Nutraceutical, through its established brands, including Solaray®, KAL®, Zhou Nutrition®, ZAND®, Heritage Store®, and many others, is focused on delivering premium-quality natural products for living a healthier life. I am buoyed by that history, and I look forward to propelling Nutraceutical in new ways to help bring better health to more consumers."

Nutraceutical, in collaboration with HGGC, a leading middle-market private equity firm that first acquired Nutraceutical in August of 2017, and Snapdragon / The Maze Group, who invested in Nutraceutical in July 2019, selected Sharma for his deep expertise in building strong brands in the health and wellness industry. Sharma replaces Chad Clawson, an HGGC Operating Partner, who successfully drove Nutraceutical ahead of schedule through the first phase of HGGC's post-acquisition value creation plan.

"We are thrilled to welcome Monty to Nutraceutical, and we are confident that the breadth and depth of his industry knowledge will help take Nutraceutical and its brands to the next level of growth," Les Brown, Partner at HGGC and Chairman of Nutraceutical, added. "We believe in Monty's leadership and in Nutraceutical's ability under Monty's charge to continuously evolve and innovate to deliver quality products to its loyal and new customers."

Nutraceutical has recently added new and exciting brands, including Zhou in North America and Nu U Nutrition® in Europe, while energizing its personal care brand, Heritage Store. Nutraceutical's new and core brands continue to drive positive sales growth for the business. This March, Nutraceutical will unveil several new products under its Zhou Nutrition®, Heritage Store® and ZAND® brands at the Natural Products Expo.

About Nutraceutical International Corporation

Founded in 1993 in Park City, Utah, Nutraceutical was a pioneer of the natural products industry and has grown to become one of the largest and highest quality producers in the country. Nutraceutical is an integrated manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded natural products, including supplements, personal care, and other natural products sold primarily through domestic health and natural food stores, as well as specialty stores and online. Internationally, Nutraceutical markets and distributes branded nutritional supplements and other natural products to and through health and natural product distributors and retailers and online. Nutraceutical manufactures and sells its products under numerous brands, including Solaray®, Zhou Nutrition®, Heritage Store®, KAL®, Dynamic Health®, ZAND®, Honey Gardens®, and Nu U Nutrition®. Nutraceutical's mission is to empower and inspire individuals to feel better and live healthier by providing the most trustworthy, pure, and innovative natural wellness solutions. More information is available at www.nutraceutical.com.

About HGGC

HGGC is a leading middle-market private equity firm with $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., HGGC is distinguished by its Advantaged Investing approach that enables the firm to source and acquire scalable businesses at attractive multiples through partnerships with management teams, founders and sponsors who reinvest alongside HGGC, creating a strong alignment of interests. Over its history, HGGC has completed more than 140 platform investments, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations and liquidity events with an aggregate transaction value of nearly $25 billion. More information is available at www.hggc.com.

About Snapdragon and The Maze Group

Snapdragon is a growth equity and buyout investment firm targeting consumer businesses benefitting from long term secular trends, including health and wellness as a core vertical. The Maze Group is a consulting firm focused on creating enterprise value for public and private equity owned businesses using cutting edge technology and data driven marketing systems. Together, Snapdragon and The Maze Group invest in technology enabled consumer businesses, leveraging Snapdragon's investment experience and The Maze Group's technical capabilities to drive outsized returns. More information is available at www.snapdragoncap.com and www.themazegroup.com.

SOURCE Nutraceutical International Corporation

Related Links

http://www.nutraceutical.com

