Nutraceuticals & Agriceuticals Technology Company, Inc. Files For Patent Protection For Latest Invention Persimonal™ Persimmon Leaf Exctract- Powder

TEMECULA, Calif., May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraceuticals & Agriceuticlas Technology Company, Inc. is proud to announce the filling for patent protection for its newest invention of Persimmon Leaf Extract. Persimonal™ is the creation of many years of research and development under the management of Botanist Mr. Wude Mao of Guilin China.

Persimonal™ (Botanical Diospyros kaki Thunb) purification and extraction is under patent pending technology and uniquely supplies special flavonoids (class of polyphenolic plant) containing Quercetin and Kaempferol. Persimonal™ is composed of 8 ~ 10% flavoniods calculated as the sum of Quercetin and Kaempferol. Quercetin has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects that help reduce inflammation, kill cancer cells, control blood sugar, and help prevent heart disease.

For centuries, Asians have enjoyed the medicinal benefits of persimmon leaves and over the years documented the well-known positive effects on hypertension, lowering blood pressure, lowering cholesterol, and known to have positive effect on eczema.

This is exciting news for Nutraceuticals & Agriceuticals Technology Company, Inc. Mr. Ahmad Alkayali who is the CEO stated: this is the longevity breakthrough supplement of the century. NATCO is planning to market this unique supplement worldwide. Mr. Alkayali has worked in this industry for over 30 years and was the first to introduce anti-aging supplements to the market more than a quarter of a century ago. NATCO, Inc. specializes in botanical extracts such as Monk Fruit Extract, Bitter Orange Extract, Rosemary Extract, Andrographis Paniculata Extract, and NHDC.

SOURCE NATCO Inc.