Nutraceuticals Company Gives Away $1 Million of CBD

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Irwin Naturals, a leading producer of supplements and natural products, announced today, in celebration of the nationwide legalization of hemp, that it is giving away $1 million worth* of CBD.

Just moments ago, President Trump signed into law the 2018 Farm Bill which includes the historic Hemp Farming Act of 2018, legalizing hemp (a low THC version of the cannabis plant) – ending an 80-year period of prohibition. In a surprising "no catch" gesture, the large nutraceuticals company, Irwin Naturals, announced its celebration of the event with a pledge to give away $1 million worth of free CBD products.

Klee Irwin, the founder of Irwin Naturals and author of Pain Nation said, "Our mission is to spread health to the world through plant medicine. Our nation is on the edge. And I am worried about the future of our children. If we can make CBD affordable and accessible to the masses, it just might help our country avoid a meltdown." Irwin is also concerned about the current high costs for CBD. For example, a single low-income mother needing CBD for her child simply cannot afford the approximate $200 per month that it typically costs.

"My goal in life is to use my companies as vehicles for social good," said Irwin. "Hemp extract (CBD) should not cost someone a couple hundred bucks a month. So, as part of our social mission, we have also priced our high quality full-spectrum, US-grown, non-GMO hemp extract at a cost per milligram of CBD that is more than 3-times less than the national average. For example, I directed Irwin Naturals to significantly reduce profit margins and sell at a retail price of $27.95 for a bottle of 900 mg of CBD containing 60 soft-gels each with 15 mg of CBD per capsule. Compare this to the national average of nearly $100 for the same amount of capsules and total CBD. We have high quality products. But, we also have the best pricing by far. Business doesn't have to be just about making money."

If the Irwin Naturals give-away were calculated based on the value of the national average cost for CBD products, the company is giving away an unprecedented $3.4 million in free product. The give-away will occur on a first-come-first-serve basis for anyone visiting www.IrwinNaturals.com/FreeCBD. The website will give further offer details and the Terms and Conditions of the Giveaway, see here. Although, shipping, handling and processing of $9.95 is not covered, this is a no catch give-away. There are no requirements to sign up for anything or buy anything. And the products that consumers will receive are not trivial sample sizes. They are full sized products that the company sells in top health food stores across the US.

About Irwin Naturals

Founded in 1994, Irwin Naturals is the leading producer of soft-gel based herbal formulas sold in over 100,000 outlets and on IrwinNaturals.com. The company is ranked by Nielsen as the fastest growing supplement brand in the country and the second largest overall in the mass market.

* Based on MSRP

