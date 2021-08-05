Nutraceuticals Market: Leading Vendor like Abbott Laboratories is Expected to Generate Revenue of USD 31.9 Billion
Nutraceuticals Market: to grow by $ 180.38 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports
Aug 05, 2021, 22:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 180.38 billion is expected in the nutraceuticals market during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nutraceuticals market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestlé SA, PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca-Cola Co. are some of the major market participants. The demand for nutraceuticals with medical benefits will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Nutraceuticals Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Nutraceuticals Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Functional Food
- Functional Beverages
- Dietary Supplements
- Geographic Landscape
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Nutraceuticals Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the nutraceuticals market in Packaged Foods & Meats industry include Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestlé SA, PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca-Cola Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Nutraceuticals Market size
- Nutraceuticals Market trends
- Nutraceuticals Market industry analysis
Nutraceuticals Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist nutraceuticals market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the nutraceuticals market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the nutraceuticals market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nutraceuticals market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Functional food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Functional beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- BASF SE
- Cargill Inc.
- Danone SA
- General Mills Inc.
- Kellogg Co.
- Nestlé SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- The Coca-Cola Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
