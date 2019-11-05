Nutrena® SafeChoice® expands with new products, showing what 'more' means for horse owners

WAYZATA, Minn., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill today announced the addition of three new SafeChoice® horse feed products and an update to the existing products in the SafeChoice line. The Nutrena® brand changed the feed industry over 15 years ago with the debut of the original SafeChoice feed, the first-ever controlled-starch horse feed to hit the market. Now, there's more innovative feed to love from SafeChoice.

With three new feed options available, SafeChoice is expanding to include more options with superior taste and greater health benefits:

SafeChoice Senior LM is a specially designed formula for the older horse with high fat and controlled starch.

SafeChoice Perform Textured is specially designed to meet the unique needs of performance horses, and provides controlled starch levels in a textured formula.

SafeChoice Mare & Foal Textured is specially designed for pregnant or lactating mares, weanlings and yearlings, and provides controlled starch levels in a textured formula.

The additions to the SafeChoice family of feeds provide owners more options for their horses with more benefits, including textured feed form options with controlled starch levels, superior amino-acid levels for topline improvement, and digestive based on each type of horses.

"Our SafeChoice feeds continue to meet the unique nutritional needs of horses," said Russell Mueller, U.S. retail equine marketing manager for Cargill. "With SafeChoice, horse owners have more choice to tailor their feed programs and give their horses a feed with superior taste."

Improvements to the SafeChoice formulas include updates to guaranteed sugar and starch levels, limitations on variable ingredients, and superior palatability. And with the understanding that each horse is different, the full SafeChoice line gives horse owners the flexibility to choose feeds based on their horses' individual needs based on age and activity levels.

Leveraging Cargill's and Nutrena's leading Topline Balance® research, SafeChoice feeds have been formulated with the technology horse owners need to build and support topline muscling on their horses through nutritional innovation.

Every SafeChoice feed guarantees three critical amino acids – Lysine, Methionine and Threonine – in levels and ratios designed to impact the topline and entire muscle structure of the horse. By increasing the amount of amino acids in all SafeChoice products, the feeds ensure great appearance, strong recovery from performance, and sound growth and development.

"Topline health remains our priority," Mueller said. "Our leading nutritional expertise allowed us to expand SafeChoice feeds to provide more of the ingredients horse owners need to improve and maintain topline."

SafeChoice feeds are now available on store shelves across the country. To learn more, visit a local authorized dealer or nutrenaworld.com/safechoice.

