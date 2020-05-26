NutriBullet® Launches New Line of Superfood Supplements

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Brands Distribution, the leading innovator of the NutriBullet® and Magic Bullet® nutrient extractor franchises, is taking easy nutrition to the next level with the launch of its NutriBullet Superfood EssentialsTM and NutriBullet SuperboostsTM – a new line of exclusively blended, plant-powered supplements.

Lineup includes everyday essentials, plant-based proteins and functional boosts made from unique blends of natural ingredients

The NutriBullet Superfood EssentialsTM offers two options: Everyday Essential Greens, made from a blend of naturally sourced super-greens, containing potent phytonutrients that help support detox and boost energy levels; and a non GMO, easy-to-digest vegan protein that includes all nine essential amino acids bodies need for muscle growth and repair. Available in chocolate or vanilla, NutriBullet's plant-based protein also contains gut-balancing enzymes to ease digestive stress while encouraging nutrient absorption.

The NutriBullet SuperboostsTM offers four separate options, including:

Citrus Berry Immunity – Made from body-balancing, adaptogenic mushrooms, pomegranate, lemon and Echinacea, this blend is loaded with phytonutrients, zinc and vitamin C that help boost the body's natural defenses and immune support.

– Made from body-balancing, adaptogenic mushrooms, pomegranate, lemon and Echinacea, this blend is loaded with phytonutrients, zinc and vitamin C that help boost the body's natural defenses and immune support. Matcha Energy – A blend of six B -vitamins, natural caffeine sources, and coconut-derived MCT fatty acids, this formula provides a boost without the crash and helps sustain focus and vitality. Also available in Espresso flavor.

– A blend of -vitamins, natural caffeine sources, and coconut-derived MCT fatty acids, this formula provides a boost without the crash and helps sustain focus and vitality. Also available in Espresso flavor. Original Detox – Powerful superfood blend formulated to support a natural detox process, helping move the bad stuff out and restoring a healthy balance.

– Powerful superfood blend formulated to support a natural detox process, helping move the bad stuff out and restoring a healthy balance. Spiced Cocoa Fat Burn – Superfood herbs and spices, and additional ingredients proved to support energy management, fat burn, and blood sugar regulation. An ideal partner for reaching health and fitness goals.

"Our superfood supplements reflect our continued mission of making great nutrition easy," said NutriBullet CEO Rich Krause. "Our existing brand positioning is evolving as we transition from kitchen products to a lifestyle brand that permeates everything that has to do with 'nutrition made easy,' that's our message. By broadening how we deliver nutrition easily and conveniently and coupling that with our online recipe guides and in-house registered dietician nutritionists, we can deliver the whole package to our consumers."

NutriBullet SuperboostsTM – are designed to be used in smoothies, stirred into oatmeal or enjoyed with plain water – and are available in 14 count single-serve stick packs, or 30-serving tubs (except Original Detox; sold only in single-serve stick packs).

Prices starting at $19.99, NutriBullet Superfood EssentialsTM and NutriBullet SuperboostsTM are available online at Amazon and Nutribullet. For more information, or to order the supplements, please visit www.nutribullet.com.

*Prices may vary by retailer.

About Capital Brands Distribution, LLC.

We believe that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that we all deserve the best nutrition. Since 2003, Capital Brands Distribution, LLC., has been on a mission to inspire and enable transformational nutrition for people all around the world. We do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life. We are most well known for being the leading innovators of the NutriBullet® and Magic Bullet® nutrient extractor franchises with over 60 million happy customers worldwide. Available at major North American retailers, including Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Wal-Mart, Costco, Canadian Tire, Target and Kohl's, and sold in numerous countries including Australia, New Zealand, Western/Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Our goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful.

Media Contact:

Manuel Cedeno - [email protected]

SOURCE Capital Brands Distribution

