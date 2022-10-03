NutriCelebrity Announces a New, Innovative Supplement Supporting Quality Sleep and Optimal Relaxation

NutriCelebrity's Optimal Stress Relief and Mood Boost supplement with Ashwagandha KSM-66 and Cerebiome Probiotic blend support quality sleep and relaxation.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NutriCelebrity introduces Optimal Stress Relief and Mood Boost, a non-GMO, gluten-free supplement designed to relieve stress and improve mood. This product is proudly made in a phenomenal branding and manufacture in Canada.

Optimal Stress Relief's unique blend of Ashwagandha KSM-66 and Cerebiome Probiotic provides the necessary boost to overcome day-to-day stress. This product not only brings relief, relaxation, and uplifts one's mood after a long workday, but also helps you have a relaxed evening and quality sleep at night, if product is taken at dinner time.

Cerebiome is made with live probiotic bacteria. It contains two strains of high-quality probiotic formulation: L. helveticus Rosell ®-52 and B. longum Rosell ®-175. "Stress affects us physically and mentally," Meryl Feng says, "It impacts our brain-gut axis, but Cerebiome supports brain function and helps calm an upset gut from stressful situations."

Ashwagandha is an herb that derives from Ayurveda, the traditional system of medicine in India. Ashwagandha KSM-66 is a branded, full-spectrum extract with the highest concentration of all major root-only extracts available today.

Key benefits of Optimal Stress Relief and Mood Boost include:

Reduce stress

Enhance mood, focus, and energy

Support healthy cortisol levels

Reduce stress-related food cravings

Improve the quality of sleep and relaxation

Enhance memory and cognitive function

About NutriCelebrity

NutriCelebrity is a leader in the natural products industry. They combine the latest breakthroughs in nutritional science with only the finest ingredients to create supplements of the highest quality and value. NutriCelebrity is committed to excellence, consistency, and scientific research to develop nutritional supplements with the highest quality. For more information about the company and its products, visit NutriCelebrity's website.

