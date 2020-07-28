NUTRISHOP® Helps Franchisees During Pandemic

HENDERSON, Nev., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NUTRISHOP®, a national retail nutrition franchise specializing in dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins and wellness, is on an upward trajectory with the continued success of its brick-and-mortar locations despite an unstable economy. NUTRISHOP corporate supports its franchisees—men and women who have a passion for health and fitness and helping people achieve their goals—in a multitude of ways, one of which is by not charging monthly royalties or marketing fees.

"Other franchisors may charge monthly royalty fees and marketing fees, but we don't. Eliminating these monthly fees is our way of giving back to our franchisees, supporting their stores and saying thank you," said NUTRISHOP Founder and CEO Bryon McLendon. "I've seen too many franchise models nickel-and-dime their franchisees to the point where it's tough to turn a profit. With these models, the more you make, the more you pay. With NUTRISHOP, the more you make, the more you take."

Throughout the pandemic, NUTRISHOP's sustainable franchise model enables franchisees to generate meaningful revenue and supports long-term growth for the company. In fact, NUTRISHOP experienced record sales in June, and new franchised locations have recently opened and more are slated to open in the next 90 days.

"In our lifetime, COVID-19 has, without a doubt, been the most impactful event that has really shaken this nation and the economy," said McLendon. "Thankfully, we've been able to weather the storm with our unique franchise model. We've not only been able to adapt, offer new services and remain open to serve our communities responsibly, but new stores are opening, and we've even introduced new wellness products that are being well-received nationwide."

Founded in 2003, NUTRISHOP offers a promising franchise opportunity, especially considering the resilient nature of the nutrition industry. During the 2008 recession when the U.S. economy was in distress due to the mortgage and housing crisis, the nutrition industry experienced growth. According to the Nutrition Business Journal, sales of dietary supplements rose 6.2% in 2008. These days, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports that three out of every four Americans regularly take a supplement, four out of five older Americans take supplements and one in three children and teens takes supplements. Additionally, a recent report published by Grand View Research, Inc. revealed that the global market value for this industry will reach USD 230.7 billion by 2027.

"As history tells us, this industry is very resilient," McLendon said. "However, we attribute much of our success to our incredible franchisees. They genuinely care about people, and we admire their devotion to health and fitness and their desire to give our customers an amazing experience."

In addition to zero monthly royalties and marketing fees, NUTRISHOP franchisees can expect other benefits such as protected territories, ongoing rep support, continuing education through NUTRISHOP University, and an in-house graphic design and marketing team to assist with the stores' marketing needs.

"The biggest thing and the real reason why I love the NUTRISHOP franchise model so much is it has allowed me to be a true entrepreneur. NUTRISHOP gave me the tools and resources I needed so that I can grow my business how I want," said Kyle Spicer, a franchisee in Tennessee who has been with NUTRISHOP for eight years. "The fact that I don't have to pay out royalties and marketing fees is just the icing on the cake."

Since its inception, NUTRISHOP has helped individuals achieve various health and fitness goals by offering premium, cutting-edge dietary and nutritional supplements at guaranteed low prices coupled with services that include customized meal plans, nutritional coaching, body composition scans, transformation challenges, corporate wellness events, and more.

"If you're considering entering the world of business ownership, my advice to you is to find something you're passionate about and make sure it's one that is resilient to economic change," said McLendon. "If you have a passion for health and fitness and helping people become the best versions of themselves, this is the perfect career for you."

To learn more about opening a NUTRISHOP, visit nutrishopusa.com/open-nutrishop/benefits-ownership.

NUTRISHOP is accepting new franchise applications at nutrishopusa.com/open-nutrishop/application.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. NUTRISHOP® stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service; easy-to-follow meal plans; body composition assessment tools; and sound nutritional guidance. The NUTRISHOP® business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA.

