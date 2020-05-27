NUTRISHOP® Launches New Learning Center, Developed in Partnership with FITposium Founder James Patrick

HENDERSON, Nev., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NUTRISHOP®, a leading national nutrition, wellness and supplement retail franchise, announced the launch of the new NUTRISHOP® Learning Center, developed in partnership with FITposium® founder and best-selling author James Patrick. Now available online at www.NutrishopUSA.com, the Learning Center was designed to be a hub of relevant and inspiring content created by various fitness professionals and experienced in-house writers, as well as NUTRISHOP® store owners, sponsored athletes and influencers.

With the Learning Center, NUTRISHOP® has developed yet another resource for its customers to help them in their quest to discover and maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle and, ultimately, achieve the best version of themselves. From fitness lifestyle tips and home workouts to nutrition advice and delicious recipes to inspiring transformation stories and athlete spotlights, the NUTRISHOP® Learning Center serves to promote the motivational message "Knowledge is power." And, what better way to promote that than to partner with experts in the fitness and nutrition industry?

"Our mission is to provide unparalleled opportunity for our clients and that is why I am so excited for this partnership with NUTRISHOP®," says James Patrick, an internationally published photographer, podcast host and entrepreneur coach. "This partnership will connect our amazing audience with a platform where they can share their knowledge and expertise."

As an entrepreneur coach, James Patrick has a long history of providing support and guidance to the fitness community through his annual FITposium® conference, which debuted in 2015. Since then, he has added additional products and services, including an intimate Mastermind group which seeks to help first-time entrepreneurs in the industry discover and learn how to grow their brand and business.

Through the Learning Center partnership, James Patrick, together with NUTRISHOP®, hope to provide exceptional content and valuable information to a wider audience that is interested in learning more about fitness and achieving a healthier lifestyle.

"Partnering with James Patrick and his clients to provide quality content to our customers is a no-brainer for us," said Bryon McLendon, CEO and founder of NUTRISHOP®. "We have already published a number of articles from various fitness professionals who are currently enrolled in James' Mastermind program and they've done an excellent job. We look forward to cultivating this partnership further to continue providing a steady flow of helpful tips and expert advice to our customers."

Content from the Learning Center will be included in NUTRISHOP® newsletters to its customers as well as via social media. Content will be updated on a regular basis, so visitors are encouraged to check back often.

James Patrick is an award-winning photographer, best-selling author, entrepreneur coach, podcast host and public speaker based in Phoenix, Arizona. He is the founder of FITposium®, an annual conference guiding fitness entrepreneurs to grow their careers. James has received a variety of awards for his work as a photographer, marketer and entrepreneur. Learn more at FITposium.com and JamesPatrick.com.

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. NUTRISHOP® stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service; easy-to-follow meal plans; body composition assessment tools; and sound nutritional guidance. The NUTRISHOP® business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit www.NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA.

