NUTRISHOP® Looking to Expand Stores Nationwide

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NUTRISHOP®, a national nutrition, wellness and supplement retail franchise, is looking to expand its number of stores across the United States. With so many careers upended during the pandemic, Nutrishop founder and CEO Bryon McLendon, along with several Nutrishop franchisees, are encouraging those with a passion for health and fitness to consider going into business for themselves and opening a Nutrishop franchise.

"This industry is incredibly resilient because people are always going to care about how they look and, more importantly, how they feel. Every day, this industry seems to grow, even during challenging times. For example, during the 2008 recession, Nutrishop grew as did the industry globally. Some of our stores had their best year in 2020, even in the midst of the pandemic," said McLendon, who spent every last penny he owned to open his first nutritional supplement retail store in 1997 before he founded Nutrishop in 2003. "We have so many store owners who absolutely love what they do. And, as the saying goes, 'If you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life.'"

From changing lives for the better to having freedom and flexibility and paying no royalties, Nutrishop franchisees who love what they do share eight reasons why someone should consider owning and opening their own Nutrishop store.

8 Reasons to Own a Nutrishop Store

1. Change Lives for the Better

Most, if not all, Nutrishop franchisees have said the number one reason they got into this business was to change lives for the better. From the dad who wants to stay fit to keep up with his kids to the mom who wants to lose 40 pounds and get healthy again, lives are often changed for the better at Nutrishop.

"I love being able to impact people's lives in a positive, healthy way," said Kayla Hardiman, 33, who used to own a gym before moving to California with her husband Sir Keevin Hardiman. Together, the couple took ownership of Nutrishop Surf City in Costa Mesa in 2019 and have recently taken over the Huntington Beach location in 2020. "Plus, I love seeing the excitement on a customer's face when they reach their goal."

2. No Royalties

Nutrishop prides itself on charging no royalties. It is one of the many perks that Nutrishop franchisees appreciate when opening their own store. Keep in mind, however, zero royalties does not mean zero corporate support.

"We have been a part of other franchises before and ... they just collected monthly royalties without saying a word or offering any help," said Sir Keevin Hardiman, 37. "At Nutrishop, there are no royalties. And the amount of support I receive from corporate is amazing."

3. Phenomenal Corporate Support

Corporate support is one reason Amy Bullman, 50, and her husband Bryce Bullman, a retired 25-year U.S. Army veteran, have loved being in the Nutrishop franchise system for the past 10 years. Both were unfamiliar with retail before opening their store. Bryce was deployed during their store buildout and training. But, according to Amy, the entire corporate team was and remains extremely supportive.

"They want us to be successful and provide every opportunity to ensure we have the products, skills, tools and knowledge we need to have a thriving business," said Amy, the proud owner of Nutrishop Southern Pines in North Carolina. "They understand that our success is their success. I really don't think you could ask for a company to keep your interests more in mind than Nutrishop Corporate."

4. Sense of Community

Mark and Sabrina Enriquez opened their first Nutrishop store in Fullerton, California, at the age of 25. Today, they own two stores - one in Corona, California, and the other in the neighboring city of Eastvale, where they reside with their four children. Mark said he loves the sense of community he and his wife have by owning stores where they live.

"Everywhere we go, we know someone. It really does give you a sense of pride and helps keep us accountable as business owners," Mark, now 41, said. "We are always at sporting events or community events, and it just never really seems like work."

5. Flexibility and Freedom

Many entrepreneurs choose to open their own businesses so they can have freedom and flexibility to do the things they want. This is one of the main reasons the Enriquezes appreciate owning their own Nutrishop stores.

"We have always been able to put us and our family first when making decisions," Sabrina said. "The flexibility allows us to do the things we want to do in our lives and to be available to our family, like the kids' school functions, sporting events and taking vacations whenever we want."

6. The Resiliency of the Industry

Worldwide, the market value for this industry will reach $230.7 billion by 2027, according to a recent (February 2020) report by Grand View Research, Inc. It's for this reason and many others that the Enriquezes remain in this industry.

"It hasn't always been easy, but we have overcome so much in the 17 years of being Nutrishop owners, such as the housing market crash in 2008," said Sabrina. "Our business survived and so did we. If we could get through that, we can get through anything, including COVID."

7. The Nutrishop Customer Experience

Nutrishop offers a uniquely personalized customer experience that consumers may not find elsewhere. This includes one-on-one nutritional coaching and support and valuablein-store services like customized meal plans and body composition analysis, all designed to help customers reach their individual goals and live their best life.

"I love that Nutrishop makes it all about the customer experience," said Amy Jo Palmquest, a 36-year-old Nutrishop store owner in Washington, who is also an ACE-certified personal trainer, a wife and mom to three boys. "You walk into a Nutrishop and you are not going to have a bunch of products forced on you. We are more than just nutritional products. You are going to walk out of the store with so much more than you expected."

8. Success Is Definitely Possible for Those Willing to Put in the Work

Jake Halvig, 42, is very involved with the success of his Nutrishop store in Roseville, California. He does promos at local gyms at least three times a week, takes time educating, building up and motivating his staff, hosts in-store body transformation challenges, spends time with customers teaching them how to count macros and eat for fuel, and helps out with corporate training by offering tips to other store owners on how to be successful.

"If you think you're going to sit behind a register and put an open sign on your door, then you should probably open a convenience store," said Halvig, who owns the company's top-producing store. "You either have to be very, very motivated or very, very passionate or both. Sometimes that passion is what keeps you going."

The decision to become a business owner isn't one to take lightly. However, now may be the time to consider it, especially for those looking to get involved in something they're actually passionate about doing.

"If you love health and fitness and you want to work in a resilient industry, we want to hear from you," McLendon said. "Go to our website today and fill out the online application."

Find the online application formhere.

To learn more about becoming a Nutrishop owner, visithere.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, Nutrishop has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visitNutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram@NutrishopUSA.

