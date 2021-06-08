Nutrition and Fitness Expert Mark Macdonald Joins Forces with Health and Wellness Company Kyäni®, Inc.

"My life's work has been about bringing hope to people and showing them how to live their greatest healthy lifestyle," says Macdonald. "The moment I read the first three words of Kyäni's mission statement–'To bring hope,'–I knew I'd found my home. Kyäni is the partnership I have always dreamed of, and it's amazing that it became a reality. Working together, we are going to forever change the health of the world."

Combining Mark's proven record of inspiring and enabling others to improve their health with Kyäni's unmatched nature-based products, Mark and Kyäni are launching a global movement called Nitro Nutrition™ in all of Kyäni's markets (over 50 countries) around the world. Nitro Nutrition focuses on achieving the Nitro Effect—an experience that helps reduce inflammation, increase circulation, balance blood sugar, optimize digestion, and support collagen resilience.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Mark," says Katy Holt-Larsen. "He has an amazing understanding of how people regain and improve their health, and by combining his experience with Kyäni's cutting-edge wellness products, we're poised to do something that is absolutely groundbreaking in the health & wellness industry. With this global initiative, we're ready to take the world's health to another level!"

About Mark Macdonald:

Mark Macdonald is the founder of Venice Nutrition and the International Board of Nutrition and Fitness Coaching (IBNFC), author of the New York Times Bestselling books, Body Confidence and Why Kids Make You Fat and How to Get Your Body Back, as well a featured health expert for CNN, HLN, the Tennis Channel, and national media outlets including Dr. OZ, Access Hollywood, The Today Show, Good Morning America, Fox News, the 700 Club, and The Chelsea Show.

About Kyäni:

Kyäni, Inc., founded in 2007, is a global network marketing company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA. From its beginnings, Kyäni has been the globally recognized pioneer of the Nitro Nutrition™ and antioxidant movements by being the first to recognize the efficacy of the Wild Alaskan Blueberry and ingredients that support natural Nitric Oxide production in the body.

With their selection of core products, which include The Triangle of Health®, powerful Protein Nutritionals, and the ON nootropic energy shot, Kyäni harnesses the power and potency of wild and natural ingredients to lead the way in increasing and improving overall health and wellness through proper nutrition.

With its value rooted in unrivaled, wild-sourced nutritional supplements, Kyäni is also able to offer a rewarding opportunity to its Business Partners in over 50 countries around the world.

