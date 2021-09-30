Nutrition Program Designed for Women in Midlife and Menopause Expands

According to a 2015 report by Instituto Cervantes, the United States has the second-highest concentration of Spanish speakers globally, after Mexico. "Our mission at The Galveston Diet is to make ALL women in midlife feel their best," adds Dr. Haver. "We hope La dieta Galveston is the first of many program translations that we offer."

Since its initial launch in 2017, the Galveston Diet has grown to over 65,000 students. What makes The Galveston Diet different from other anti-inflammatory diets? Dr. Haver has done the research and not only explains the science behind the method but takes the time to break down the medical terminology into applicable layman's terms. She believes in the power of nutrition to combat inflammation and highly recommends the unlimited benefits of Intermittent Fasting.

Dr. Haver adds, "The Galveston Diet is more than just a diet; it is a new way of life for many women. I created the program for women frustrated with perimenopausal, menopausal, and mid-life weight gain because I went through it and understood from experience how difficult it is to lose weight."

While the program targets the symptoms of weight gain, student testimonials confirm it can also alleviate other menopausal symptoms by using nutrition to combat inflammation, brain fog, and hot flashes. "It is exciting to hear successful testimonials from our students. They are in control of their bodies and are seeing the results," Dr. Haver notes.

For an annual fee of $59, La dieta Galveston provides students 24/7 access to the Signature self-paced online weight loss program, including informational videos of Dr. Haver with Spanish subtitles, comprehensive meal plans, delicious recipes, related scientific articles, and visual aids for learning.

