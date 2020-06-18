Nutrition21 Takes Action to Protect Consumers Against Misbranded Sports Nutrition Product

HARRISON, N.Y., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition21, LLC ("Nutrition21") has announced the conclusion of a dispute with MythLabs following MythLabs' agreement to cease any further intellectual property (IP) infringement of Nutrition21's ingredient Nitrosigine®.

Nutrition21

Nutrition21 discovered a product being sold in the marketplace, MythLabs Pump, that claimed to include the powerful NO booster Nitrosigine without a purchase and trademark license agreement. Upon further investigation and product testing, Nutrition21 confirmed MythLab's Pump product did not contain Nitrosigine despite using the trademark on the bottle.

As a part of this resolution, MythLabs confirms the following actions:

removal of all misleading product from the retail marketplace

destruction or disposal of any remaining inventory of MythLabs Pump

barred from selling any product that utilizes the Nitrosigine mark without a license

Nutrition21 has made considerable investments in R&D, safety and efficacy studies, patents and consumer education and is aggressive in policing the marketplace for infringing products. "These products cheat the consumers who have purchased them and compete unfairly with brands that produce products that contain the ingredients that are listed on their labels" said Sara O' Brien, General Counsel, Nutrition21. "Nutrition21 has a robust portfolio of patents, trademarks, and copyrights across the globe, and we have a successful track record of enforcing and protecting our IP."

Joe Weiss, President of Nutrition21 adds, "We are doing our part in bringing efficacious products to the market, as well as leaving no stone unturned when it comes to getting fraudulent products removed that infringe on our IP. I suggest that any ingredient supplier with patented products take a look at the CertainT program that we have launched this year."

In February of 2020, Nutrition21 was the first company in the dietary supplement industry to adopt CertainT, a technology solution by Applied DNA Sciences designed to protect the IP of ingredient suppliers. This state-of-the-art solution provides Nutrition21 the ability to identify its ingredients through the global supply chain from raw material to finished products in retail and e-commerce. CertainT supports Nutrition21's investment in brand and IP protection for its ingredients and its customers' final products.

About Nitrosigine®: Nitrosigine is a patented complex of arginine and silicon; this unique bond unlocks powerful synergistic effects that offer enhanced benefits. With over 19 clinical studies and counting, Nitrosigine is a safe, non-stimulant and effective ingredient that is easy to formulate into a wide variety of products. In a clinical study, Nitrosigine significantly increased nitric oxide (NO) levels, which has been shown to be a key factor in generating greater blood flow and vasodilation in working muscles. Nitrosigine is an advanced ingredient with FDA New Dietary Ingredient (NDI) notification status and is affirmed as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS). For more information, visit:www.Nitrosigine.com

About Nutrition21, LLC: Nutrition21, is an industry-leading developer and marketer of efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, medical foods, and beverages. With over 30 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical experience, the company's scientific platform has continued to create unique, patented products that are both safe and clinically effective. To build consumer trust, Nutrition21 ensures product efficacy and safety through a product development strategy that involves rigorous preclinical and clinical research. The company currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients which support unique claims associated with glucose metabolism, weight management, cognition, and sports nutrition, among others. For more information, please visit: www.Nutrition21.com

About CertainT®: CertainT is an authenticity and traceability platform developed by Applied DNA Sciences (Applied DNA). CertainT includes three technology pillars (Tag, Test, Track) which allow ingredients and products to be tagged with a unique molecular identifier. This identifier can then be tested for its presence as it travels throughout the global supply chain. The CertainT marker used by Nutrition21 is GRAS and can be added to ingredients as part of an IP protection program.

