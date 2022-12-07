DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutritional Analysis Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global nutritional analysis market.



The global nutritional analysis market is expected to grow from $4.93 billion in 2021 to $5.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.67%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.94%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the nutritional analysis market are SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AsureQuality services, TUV NORD GROUP, Dairy Technical Services Limited, QIAGEN, Covance., AWTA Ltd, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Food Lab, Inc., NutriData, MenuSano, Nutritional Information Solutions, Nettnutrition, Food Consulting Company, Gujarat Laboratories and Opal Research and Analytical Services.



The nutritional analysis market consists of sales of nutritional analysis products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to determine the nutritional content of foods and food products. Nutritional analysis is used to analyze the nutritional content present in the food products and understand the chemical composition, processing, quality control and contamination of food. The nutritional information includes a range of information such as calories, vitamins and minerals, thus allowing consumers to make informed purchases.



The main nutritional analysis parameters include vitamin profile, mineral profile, total dietary fiber, fat profile, sugar profile, calories, cholesterol, moisture and other parameters. The vitamin profile is used to monitor and analysed the levels of vitamins in different food products. The different nutritional analysis product types include beverages, snacks, bakery and confectionery, meat and poultry, sauces, dressings, and condiments, dairy and desserts, fruits and vegetables, edible fats and oils, baby foods and other product types. The objectives of nutritional analysis are new product development, product labeling and regulatory compliance.



North America was the largest region in the nutritional analysis market in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing consumer awareness and change in preference for consuming healthy food is expected to propel the growth of the nutritional analysis market. Nutritional analysis helps to understand the chemical composition, processing, quality control and contamination of food, thus ensuring good and healthy intake of food.

A healthy diet helps to protect against malnutrition in all its forms and also protects against non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and cancer. For instance, according to the International Food Information Council's (IFIC) 2020 food and health survey, Americans have a strong interest in becoming more health-conscious, with 43% following a specific diet or eating pattern in 2020, up 38% from 2019. Therefore, the increasing consumer awareness and change in preference for consuming healthy food are driving the growth of the nutritional analysis market.



Technological advancements is a key trend gaining popularity in the nutritional analysis market. Stakeholders in the market are focusing on developing equipment and platforms which enable better tracking and analysis of nutritional content.

The countries covered in the nutritional analysis market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Nutritional Analysis Market Characteristics



3. Nutritional Analysis Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Nutritional Analysis



5. Nutritional Analysis Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Nutritional Analysis Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Nutritional Analysis Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Nutritional Analysis Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Nutritional Analysis Market, Segmentation By Parameter, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Vitamin Profile

Mineral Profile

Total Dietary Fiber

Fat Profile

Sugar Profile

Calories

Cholesterol

Moisture

Other Parameters

6.2. Global Nutritional Analysis Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Beverages

Snacks

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat and Poultry

Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments

Dairy and Desserts

Fruits and Vegetables

Edible Fats and Oils

Baby Foods

Other Product Types

6.3. Global Nutritional Analysis Market, Segmentation By Objective, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

New Product Development

Product Labeling

Regulatory Compliance

7. Nutritional Analysis Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Nutritional Analysis Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Nutritional Analysis Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wegdog

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets