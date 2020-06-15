Nutritional Brands Unveils Zinc Up, an Immune-supporting Supplement Spray

PHOENIX, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the World Health Organization, using food availability data, it is estimated that zinc deficiency affects about one-third of the world's population. As an essential mineral for cell growth and immune function, a deficiency in zinc can lead to a variety of health issues if left unaddressed. To help transform today's immune focused society, Nutritional Brands , a natural ingredients supplement brand, today announced the launch of Zinc Up, an everyday immune protectant.

Designed to be the "Swiss Army Knife of Immunity Supplements," Zinc Up is a convenient, easy to use spray, formulated with minimal, yet effective ingredients to help consumers effortlessly incorporate immune support into everyday routines.

Zinc, a mineral known to help the immune system fight off viruses and bacteria, is typically supplemented through pill or powder form. Zinc Up is an ionic form of Zinc. The ionic state allows zinc to bond readily with water making it possible for the body to absorb it. It's made without preservatives and only contains simple ingredients that are meant to support the body and immune system.

The brand, with the motto, "wellness with a purpose," crafted Zinc Up to taste pleasant without the traditional metallic aftertaste found in other zinc liquids.

"Despite a lot of zinc products on the market, our team saw a need and were able to identify the gap to fulfill that need and create a product that is useful, effective, and exciting," said RJ Carvis, director of marketing.

With immune health a core pillar of the brand, COVID-19 played a significant role in speeding up the innovation of this product. Knowing that consumers are looking for ways to stay on top of their health, Nutritional Brands made it their mission to get Zinc Up to market quickly.

"Our close-knit team really allows the brand to showcase our entrepreneurial spirit. We're super excited to launch a product that has been so widely misunderstood over the years," said Danna Pratte, founder and CEO of Nutritional Brands. "We consider ourselves a very innovative company in the wellness space and try to keep ourselves nimble to bring relevant products in a time of need that our consumers will appreciate."

Zinc Up will be available to the public June 2020 and will retail for $16.00 for a 2-ounce bottle. Each bottle contains about 70 servings with the average serving size being 4 sprays. It will be available for purchase on Nutritional Brands' website.

To keep up with the brand's latest innovations in the health and wellness space, visit Nutritional Brands website at shopnbpure.com or follow their Instagram page @nbpure .

About Nutritional Brands

Nutritional Brands has been in the dietary supplement industry for over 25 years. Their mission is to provide the highest quality supplements to those who seek a natural approach to their everyday health care needs. Their commitment to excellence ensures that their products meet and exceed industry standards for purity, potency, and bioavailability and allows them to provide consumers with cutting edge and innovative products.

