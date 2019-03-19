Nutritional Frontiers Partners With Emerson Ecologics in Collaborative Effort to Make the World Healthy

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutritional Frontiers has taken another step towards fulfillment of their motto to "Make The World Healthy" by partnering with the leading pioneer in integrative healthcare, Emerson Ecologics. Headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire, Emerson has distribution centers in both Virginia and California servicing the entire United States, as well as an online dispensary, Wellevate, that bridges the gap between physicians and patients.

"Nutritional Frontiers is proud to align our fine efforts and formulas with Emerson Ecologics and online dispensary, Wellevate. Our number one priority is to make the world healthy. We can achieve that goal by providing the best formulas and partnering with a pioneer in the industry like Emerson," commented Jamie Dorley, CEO.

Known as an industry leader in integrative healthcare nutraceuticals, Nutritional Frontiers is highly valued by practitioners and patients nationwide for their progressive commitment to education and premium, therapeutic-quality formulas. Emerson Ecologics boasts a 35-year history of unsurpassed patient care and the industry's best selection of professional quality products, as well as a comprehensive suite of educational and practice-management tools for practitioners.

The Health and Wellness community will soon feel the global, positive impact of this new partnership between these respected industry giants. Nutritional Frontiers and Emerson Ecologics have just made health, wellness, supplementation, and education more accessible to the world. And yes, we ARE one step closer to Making the World Healthy!

About Nutritional Frontiers

Founded in 2007, on a mission to formulate the very finest premium therapeutic quality supplements in the world, Nutritional Frontiers and CEO and Co-Founder Jamie Dorley have become leaders in integrative healthcare nutraceuticals. Headquartered in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, Nutritional Frontiers has achieved success in health for practitioners and patients nationwide. For more information visit nutritionalfrontiers.com, and follow us on Twitter @nutritionalfrontiers, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Emerson Ecologics

Founded in 1980, Emerson Ecologics, LLC is committed to the success of integrative healthcare practitioners as they deliver unsurpassed patient care. As a dedicated partner, Emerson Ecologics offers its customers the broadest selection of professional-quality products and continues to expand its comprehensive suite of educational and practice management tools to help practitioners achieve success. Headquartered in Manchester, NH with distribution centers in Virginia and California, Emerson Ecologics is NSF certified, VAWD accredited and is the founder of the Emerson Quality Program® (EQP). For more information, visit emersonecologics.com.

SOURCE Nutritional Frontiers