Nutritional Inspiration for the New Year

Step one is to leave behind the habit of turning to unhealthy meals and instead focus on dishes that call for fresh fruits and veggies like this Quinoa Salad with Orange Cilantro Salad Dressing. Simply start with cooked quinoa and mix together with your preferred produce like orange slices, grapefruit and diced avocado. Add feta cheese, lime juice and diced red onion to bring the flavor to life and drizzle with the light, zesty dressing.

Making nutritious choices goes beyond just your meals, however. Take your commitment to the next level with beverages that don't cancel out your effort to eat healthy. This Spiced Citrus Ginger Mocktail combines a concentrate made of orange juice, orange peel, lime juice and lime peel with zero-sugar, zero-calorie ginger ale.

These health-conscious recipes are made possible with the flavor enhancement of Zevia beverages, which are naturally sweetened with stevia and include no artificial ingredients, colors or preservatives. Ranging from sodas to organic teas, energy drinks, sparkling water and mixers for cocktails and mocktails, the zero-sugar beverages fit nearly any lifestyle including eating patterns like paleo, keto, intermittent fasting and gluten-free.

Visit zevia.com/recipes to find more nutritious food and drink solutions.

Quinoa Salad with Orange Cilantro Salad Dressing

Yield: 2 cups

Dressing:

1/2 cup Zevia Orange Soda

1/4 cup lime juice

1/2 cup olive oil

1 cup fresh cilantro

1/2 avocado

1 teaspoon garlic

Quinoa Salad:

1 cup quinoa

leafy greens (optional)

1 orange, cut into pieces (optional)

1 grapefruit, cut into pieces (optional)

1 lime, juice only

1/2 avocado, diced (optional)

1/4 cup feta cheese (optional)

1/4 cup diced red onion (optional)

To make dressing: In food processor, pulse orange soda, lime juice, olive oil, cilantro, avocado and garlic until consistency is smooth.

To make quinoa salad: Cook quinoa according to package directions and let cool.

Once quinoa is cool, add to bowl with orange pieces, if desired; grapefruit pieces, if desired; lime juice; avocado, if desired; feta cheese, if desired; and diced onion, if desired. Top with orange cilantro salad dressing.

Spiced Citrus Ginger Mocktail

Yield: 1 mocktail

Concentrate:

1 cup fresh-squeezed orange juice

1/2 cup fresh-squeezed lime juice

1 orange peel

1 lime peel

1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns, lightly crushed

5 cardamom pods, lightly crushed

2 cinnamon sticks, lightly crushed

Mocktail:

1/3 cup concentrate

1 can Zevia Ginger Ale

ice

lime wedge, for garnish (optional)

orange wedge, for garnish (optional)

To make concentrate: In small saucepan, combine orange juice, lime juice, orange peel, lime peel, black peppercorns, cardamom pods and cinnamon sticks. Bring to boil over high heat then turn to low; simmer until liquid has reduced by half, 3-4 minutes. Let cool and strain out solids. Transfer to glass jar and store until ready to use.

To make mocktail: Combine concentrate with ginger ale over ice.

Garnish with lime wedge or orange wedge, if desired.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images

