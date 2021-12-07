Nutritional Outlook® Reveals Its 2021 Best of the Industry Award Winners

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutritional Outlook®, the industry's leading multimedia resource for manufacturers of dietary supplements, healthy foods and beverages, is proud to announce the winners of its 2021 Best of the Industry Awards, which recognizes individuals, groups and companies whose initiatives in 2021 set a new standard for excellence and positively influence the natural product, dietary supplement, and food and beverage industries.

"Congratulations to all the 2021 Best of the Industry Award winners," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of Nutritional Outlook®. "Thanks to their trailblazing achievements in 2021, this year's winners will help shape for the better the state of the natural product, dietary supplement, and food and beverage industries for years to come."

Best of the Industry Award winners are selected by Nutritional Outlook®'s esteemed editors based on their survey of market achievements. This year, the editors recognized companies across four different categories for their contributions in promoting the state of the natural products industry.

The 2021 winners are:

Industry leader : NOW, whose testing of dietary supplement products sold on Amazon.com showed how a supplement company can raise awareness about the presence of low-quality products and also share that information freely with the entire industry, regulators, and Amazon itself in an effort to clean up the market.

Good Catch, for its leadership in mainstreaming the plant-based seafood category through its retail and food service partnerships.

Seraphina Therapeutics, for the company's groundbreaking work in odd-chain fatty acids, specifically pentadecanoic acid, and in launching its FA15 ingredient in the form of the Fatty15 supplement brand, bringing awareness and ultimately good health to consumers.

Botanical Adulterants Prevention Program, now celebrating its 10th anniversary and whose critical information has warned the botanicals industry about ongoing adulteration, improving the quality and safety of botanical products on the market.

Read exclusive stories about each of our award winners here.

To hear from our winners, listen to the latest episode of "The Nutritional Outlook Podcast" here.

