Nutritional Products International successfully represented domestic and foreign brands at ECRM® EPPS event in Phoenix, Arizona

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutritional Products International President, Brian Gould, and Executive Vice President, Jeff Fernandez, struck gold for international and national brands in the health and wellness industry after meeting with a number of buyers from top retail stores in the United States.

From September 30 to October 4, Fernandez and Gould attended the Vitamin, Weight Management and Sports Nutrition Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort to present buyers from top retail stores the products its domestic and foreign brands offer to the US market.

"We showed off a number of up-and-coming brands with great health and wellness products ready to break into the U.S. market, and several domestic partners are eager to expand distribution and sales," Fernandez said.

NPI is a global brand management firm, representing health, wellness and beauty companies around the world at ECRM® events each year. It's these events where Fernandez and Gould show major brick and mortar and ecommerce retailers exciting new products from brands looking to gain a foothold in the U.S. market.

"I've been representing health and wellness brands at ECRM several years now, and it's great to share this experience with someone like Jeff, who's full of knowledge, experience and charisma." Gould said. "As a former Wal-Mart and Amazon buyer, he's been on the other side of the table, so he knows exactly what these buyers are looking for to bring to their stores."

Fernandez has decades of diversified retail-buying experience in large, multi-format brick and mortar operations. He learned from and contributed to the success of Amazon, the world's largest online retailer in America and is now an expert in global retail operations as well as in purchasing and category management.

EPPS is a branch of the Efficient Retail Marketing Event®. Some of the buyers that attended the event represented major retail stores in American like Costco, CVS, GNC, LuckyVitamin.com, Meijer, Sam's Club, The Fresh Market, Vitamin Shoppe, Walgreens, and more.

For more information on NPI, including how to get your brand in front of the retail industry's most influential buyers, visit www.nutricompany.com. The next Vitamin, Weight Management and Sports Nutrition EPPS event is from March 31 to April 3 and will take place at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel at the Entrance to Universal Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

