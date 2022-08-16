Nutritional Supplements Market Size to Grow by USD 27.67 billion due to Increasing Adoption Of Healthy Eating Habits Among Consumers - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

News provided by

Technavio

Aug 16, 2022, 10:15 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutritional Supplements Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the nutritional supplements market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 27.67 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4%. Nutritional supplements are manufactured food products that are consumed in addition to regular meals. These supplements provide extra and essential nutrients, which are usually not present in daily meals. Nutritional supplements are usually designed in the form of pills, tablets, powdered additives, drinks, or shakes for easy consumption.  

To know more about the market sizing and key market statistics, Read a FREE Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:
  • Market Driver: Key drivers such as the increasing adoption of healthy eating habits are notably supporting the nutritional supplements market growth.
  • Market Challenge: However, one of the foremost factors impeding market growth is consumer distrust stemming from misleading marketing activities.

Want to know more about the key market dynamics and their impact analysis, Request for Sample Report

Market Segmentation Highlights

The nutritional supplements market report is segmented by Product (Vitamins, Combination, Fatty acids, Probiotics, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 

Revenue-generating Segment Highlight: The nutritional supplements market share growth by the vitamins segment has been significant and is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to market vendors.

Regional Opportunities: APAC will be the leading region with 52% of the market's growth during the forecast period. APAC dominates the global nutritional supplements market, with China, India, and Japan being the leading countries. The rise in consumer awareness of the availability and nutritional benefits of nutritional supplements, along with the increase in marketing activities by major vendors, is the key factor supporting the growth of the regional market. Developing countries such as China and India will continue to outpace the global market's growth during the forecast period due to the concentration of a large number of pharmaceutical and nutritional product companies in the region, which are investing in new product developments with a focus on Asian consumers.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Market Vendor Landscape

The nutritional supplements market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.  To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
    • Abbott Laboratories
    • Amway Corp.
    • Archer Daniels Midland Co.
    • Bayer AG
    • Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.
    • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
    • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
    • Pfizer Inc.
    • Suntory Holdings Ltd.
    • The Carlyle Group Inc.
  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market  by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vegan Supplements Market in North America  by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vitamin C Supplements Market  by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Nutritional Supplements Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 27.67 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.31

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bayer AG, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., and The Carlyle Group Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
  • Executive Summary
  • Market Landscape
  • Market Sizing
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Segmentation by Product
  • Customer landscape
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Appendix
About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio