Nutritional Supplements Market Size to Grow by USD 27.67 billion due to Increasing Adoption Of Healthy Eating Habits Among Consumers - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Aug 16, 2022, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutritional Supplements Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the nutritional supplements market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 27.67 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4%. Nutritional supplements are manufactured food products that are consumed in addition to regular meals. These supplements provide extra and essential nutrients, which are usually not present in daily meals. Nutritional supplements are usually designed in the form of pills, tablets, powdered additives, drinks, or shakes for easy consumption.
- Market Driver: Key drivers such as the increasing adoption of healthy eating habits are notably supporting the nutritional supplements market growth.
- Market Challenge: However, one of the foremost factors impeding market growth is consumer distrust stemming from misleading marketing activities.
The nutritional supplements market report is segmented by Product (Vitamins, Combination, Fatty acids, Probiotics, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Revenue-generating Segment Highlight: The nutritional supplements market share growth by the vitamins segment has been significant and is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to market vendors.
Regional Opportunities: APAC will be the leading region with 52% of the market's growth during the forecast period. APAC dominates the global nutritional supplements market, with China, India, and Japan being the leading countries. The rise in consumer awareness of the availability and nutritional benefits of nutritional supplements, along with the increase in marketing activities by major vendors, is the key factor supporting the growth of the regional market. Developing countries such as China and India will continue to outpace the global market's growth during the forecast period due to the concentration of a large number of pharmaceutical and nutritional product companies in the region, which are investing in new product developments with a focus on Asian consumers.
The nutritional supplements market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Amway Corp.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Bayer AG
- Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Suntory Holdings Ltd.
- The Carlyle Group Inc.
|
Nutritional Supplements Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 27.67 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.31
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 52%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bayer AG, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., and The Carlyle Group Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
