Nuvalent Announces Business and Program Highlights and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvalent, Inc., (Nasdaq: NUVL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer, today reported recent pipeline and business highlights and second quarter 2021 financial results.

"At Nuvalent, we are leveraging our team's deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design to advance a novel pipeline of product candidates for patients with cancer. Our therapies are specifically designed to solve for challenges limiting the activity and durability of currently available therapies, such as kinase resistance, adverse events due to off-target activity, and metastases to the brain," said James Porter, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Nuvalent. "In the first half of 2021, our team has made meaningful progress to deliver on our clear vision for advancing the field of precision oncology. We have received clearance from the FDA to proceed with the Phase 1/2 study for our ROS1-selective inhibitor NVL-520, advanced our parallel lead product candidate, the ALK-selective inhibitor NVL-655, into IND-enabling studies, and progressed multiple additional discovery-stage research programs. With the recent talented additions to our team and capital raised in our upsized IPO, we stand well positioned to fuel our upcoming transition to a clinical organization and efforts to renew hope for patients in need."

Second Quarter Highlights

IND Application for NVL-520 Cleared by FDA, Enabling Clinical Trial Initiation: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for NVL-520, its brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor. The company is preparing to initiate the Phase 1 portion of a global, Phase 1/2 clinical trial for NVL-520 in patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC and other advanced solid tumors in the second half of 2021.





The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for NVL-520, its brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor. The company is preparing to initiate the Phase 1 portion of a global, Phase 1/2 clinical trial for NVL-520 in patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC and other advanced solid tumors in the second half of 2021. $190.6 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering (IPO) Successfully Completed : In July 2021 , Nuvalent sold 11,212,500 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $190.6 million , before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.





: In , Nuvalent sold 11,212,500 shares of common stock at a price to the public of per share. The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately , before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. Company Leadership Strengthened through Appointments to Management and Board: Nuvalent recently appointed Deborah Miller , Ph.D., J.D., as Chief Legal Officer, and Sapna Srivastava , Ph.D., Chief Financial Officer of eGenesis, to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Miller most recently served as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Chief IP Counsel for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma America (SDPA). Prior to that, Dr. Miller served as Deputy General Counsel and Chief IP Counsel at Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a subsidiary of SDPA. She previously held various roles at Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. including Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Patent Counsel, where she built and managed the intellectual property group and supported various in-licensing, out-licensing and financing ventures. Earlier in her career, Dr. Miller was IP corporate counsel at Sepracor Inc. (currently, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.), and an associate at the law firm Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP. Dr. Miller earned her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School, Ph.D. in biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology from Harvard University, M.S. in medical sciences from Harvard Medical School and B.S. in chemistry from Swarthmore College.

Dr. Srivastava brings over 20 years of experience as a senior executive in the biopharmaceutical industry. She has served as the Chief Financial Officer at eGenesis Bio since April 2021. Prior to eGenesis, she held similar roles as the Chief Financial and Strategy Officer at Abide Therapeutics (acquired by Lundbeck) and at Intellia Therapeutics. Before Intellia, Dr. Srivastava was a senior biotechnology analyst at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and ThinkEquity Partners, and began her career as a research associate at J.P. Morgan. Dr. Srivastava received her Ph.D. in neuroscience from the New York University School of Medicine and her B.S. in biology from St. Xavier's College at the University of Bombay.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

As of June 30, 2021, Nuvalent had cash of $138.9 million , which does not include net proceeds from its IPO, which was completed on August 2 , 2021.

, which does not include net proceeds from its IPO, which was completed on , 2021. Research & Development expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $7.8 million .

. General & Administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $2.0 million .

. Net Loss for the second quarter was $9.8 million , or $3.17 per share.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL) is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets. Leveraging deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design, we develop innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. Nuvalent is advancing a robust pipeline with parallel lead programs in ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC, along with multiple discovery-stage research programs. To learn more, visit www.nuvalent.com and follow us on Twitter (@nuvalent) and LinkedIn.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)







































Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Operating expenses:































Research and development

$ 7,826



$ 3,657



$ 13,310



$ 6,983

General and administrative



2,024





349





2,702





668

Total operating expenses



9,850





4,006





16,012





7,651

Loss from operations



(9,850)





(4,006)





(16,012)





(7,651)

Other income (expense):































Change in fair value of preferred stock tranche rights



—





(4,542)





(635)





4,471

Other income (expense), net



12





(9)





24





(18)

Total other income (expense), net



12





(4,551)





(611)





4,453

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (9,838)



$ (8,557)



$ (16,623)



$ (3,198)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$ (3.17)



$ (2.82)



$ (5.37)



$ (1.20)

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted



3,106,152





3,037,974





3,095,639





2,675,827



SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)























June 30,



December 31,





2021



2020

Cash

$ 138,919



$ 10,332

Working capital

$ 133,452



$ 6,266

Total assets

$ 143,502



$ 10,646

Total liabilities

$ 5,829



$ 6,615

Total stockholders' deficit

$ (47,740)



$ (31,323)



